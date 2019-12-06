Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Ensure public benefits from recovered assets

Much as it is a sign of the seriousness being put in the war against corruption, money laundering and grand theft, it is not enough to seize assets from those found culpable without making a corresponding effort to return the stolen property to the taxpayers.

The anti-corruption commission and the Assets Recovery Agency have in recent years done a good job in recovering billions of shillings, largely in cash, luxury cars and land, from proceeds of corruption and money laundering. There is, however, no legal regime guiding the use of such assets seized by the State agencies, a lacuna that has seen the seized assets waste away.

Taxpayers have failed to benefit from such seized assets, with land and homes remaining unused while hundreds of millions of shillings are left untouched in banks due to a lack of an appropriate legal framework.

Moveable assets like cars have been lying at police stations, with their values depreciating each day, making it difficult to auction the properties or give value to taxpayers. That is why, the Treasury-backed guidelines that provide for liquidation of seized assets and investment of the proceeds in government bonds are timely. However, it is incumbent upon Parliament to speedily pass the draft guidelines that the Treasury has published to determine how these assets will be allocated for public good.

Official data shows that State agencies recovered assets linked to graft worth Sh3.8 billion in the year to June 2018, up from Sh300 million a year earlier — reflecting the government’s aggression in recovering stolen public properties.

The State has also been battling in court with dozens of business people and State officials over the loss of billions of shillings through fictitious procurement at the National Youth Service.