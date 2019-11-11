Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Focus on service delivery

Following the signing of the Taita Taveta County supplementary budget, we hope that the county executive team and the ward representatives will now focus on serving the residents.

The battle between the governor and Members of the County Assembly had paralysed operations at the county for more than four months,

The ward representatives had last month moved to impeach the governor but the move was overturned by the Senate, which cited insufficient evidence. What has worried many Kenyans in most of these impeachment bids in the country is that they are normally sparked by wars between the county bosses and the ward representatives, mostly over budget allocations.

Most of the funds allocated to the counties should ideally go to service delivery but it has become common to see Members of County Assemblies demanding a larger slice of the budget for their own travel budgets and other emoluments.

We urge our leaders not to view the taxpayers’ funds as a free-for-all trough where they can dip their hands at will.

