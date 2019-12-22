EDITORIAL: Funds directive timely

It is worrying that despite the country yearning for development funds, there is a slow absorption of funds that have been donated for the same. For example, Sh1.05 billion from Sh2.03 billion that the Global Fund allocated to Kenya in 2017 has not been utilised. This was equivalent to 52 percent budget under-absorption. Development projects cannot be completed successfully if we are unable to fully and properly utilise the monies that have been allocated for the same.