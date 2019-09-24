Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Gas safety requires team spirit, not ugly turf wars

The row between the Interior ministry and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) over a crackdown on businesses breaching cooking gas rules is a bad sign of a disjointed leadership.

It not only exposes lack of co-ordinated decision making among State departments and agencies, it also reveals timidity by the energy sector regulator to enforce the new rules that take effect fully in December.

The rules introduced in July bar the sale of cooking gas without a receipt, transportation of more than three gas cylinders in a car without regulatory nod, discharging bulk gas in a location that lacks regulatory approval and refills that lack brand owner’s consent.

Under these regulations, penalties for illegal gas refilling and discharging bulk gas in a location that lacks approval have been increased more than tenfold to a minimum fine of Sh10 million. Selling cooking gas without a receipt is also now an offence that would attract a fine of Sh50,000.

The receipt must include the name and telephone number of seller, contacts of the consumer, cylinder brand, date of sale as well as the serial number of the seal and gas container. Further, marketers are expected to track cylinders by use of Radio Frequency Identification or quick response code or any other appropriate technology.

The Interior ministry has begun clamping on businesses in breach of the new regulations to the chagrin of the Epra that maintains it is mandated to enforce the rules.

This kind of tussle is not helpful and both parties must focus on the public interest instead of engaging in needless turf wars.

Enforcement of laws and regulations is a multi-agency function that requires a co-ordinated approach to succeed.

Safety is paramount in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) sector and enforcement of protective regulations should be a key priority for the government.

The Interior ministry and Epra should, therefore, work on a common approach of ensuring all players in the sector adhere to the safety rules and procedures.