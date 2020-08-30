Ideas & Debate Good governance covers handling of domestic staff

The African Legal Network (ALN) regularly sends out well informed and educative legal updates, and recently sent one relating to a topical decision made by the Employment and Labor Relations Court.

The ALN update highlighted the case of a lady we shall refer to as Catherine, who sued her employer for unlawful termination. The employer, who walks and talks amongst us had been paying Catherine an astonishing monthly sum of Sh3,000 from February 2015 until December 2016.

It appears that in December 2016, Catherine realised that she was the victim of a gross injustice on the salary scale as the legal minimum wage for a house help at the time was Sh10,107. She did what any reasonable and recently awakened individual would do: asked for a pay raise. Her employer, who walks and talks amongst us was not trying to be legally compliant and likely figured that unsuspecting Kenyans like Catherine were in greater supply han there was demand. The employer unceremoniously terminated the employment.

But whatever had led Catherine to wake up to the fact that she was being exploited, clearly continued to guide her on that illuminating journey and she found her way to court to try and cure the grievance.

The presiding judge, Nduma Nderi, remedied the injustice by holding that the termination of Catherine’s employment was without cause and that her employer did not follow fair procedure.

Frankly speaking, by the time I was getting to the part about what the good judge’s decision was, I was still reeling from the eye-watering amount of peanuts that Catherine’s employer purported to pay her in this day and age. But the judge was not finished with his dispensation of justice, which is where we need to wake up and pay attention.

Justice Nderi held that an employer must give an employee, including a house help, one month’s notice before terminating an employment contract, pay all applicable benefits and provide the employee with a certificate of service. I shared the legal update with a number of my friends and it was quite interesting that a number of them responded to me asking the exact same question: What happens if the employee leaves of their own volition? Shouldn’t they also have the same requirement to give notice?

I would imagine that the answer is yes, since an employment contract is a two-way agreement and the notice of termination aspects in most contracts is a requirement for all the contracting parties. So if your employee goes absent without a trace, they will have breached their requirement to give notice and should not be in a position to claim for this, especially since they have terminated the contract abruptly without so much as an “It’s been real working for you, but I have to go now.”

But what this case brought to mind is that in as much as I write about corporate governance, there is a basic domestic governance that should prevail in all our homes where we have employed people to help us with the work around the house, the garden or to provide security. In Justice Nderi’s judgement, he found that the employer who as I have said before, walks and talks amongst us, had failed to register the house help with the National Social Security Fund(NSSF) and the National Hospital Insurance Fund(NHIF). He awarded Catherine a total of Sh270,964 including interest from the time of judgement and ordered that she be issued with a certificate of service within 30 days.

We cannot sit in our air conditioned and carpeted offices - well maybe that has been replaced by our dining tables in these Covid-19 times – and work for organisations claiming that we are part of managing a compliant system when our domestic situations warrant divine intervention. We should expect, quite reasonably I must add, that the same rules that we demand of our own employers should be applied to our domestic staff. A clean and safe working environment, decent working hours, lawful remuneration and the legally required statutory contributions for pension and medical needs.

It beggars belief that we can shout from the rooftops that our needs as employees are not being met, when we as domestic employers are treating our workers unfairly. Governance, just like charity, begins at home.