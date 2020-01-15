Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Helb payment plan timely

The move by the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) to seek partnerships with telecommunication firms with a view to sign up university graduates who would like to pay back their loans in small amounts is both innovative and a relief for the students.

First, it means that those willing to repay their student loans can do so in manageable instalments, thereby reducing the overall default rate and sparing the beneficiaries the pain of being blacklisted by credit reference bureaus.

Secondly, the idea of harnessing technology to ease repayments means that even those who are in the informal sector now have an easy way of repaying without having to rely on their employer to deduct and remit the money.

Kenya, indeed the world, is increasingly embracing cashless payments and for a public institution like Helb to find a platform to collect money means that indeed, this is the way to go for other government institutions that are yet to embrace innovation.

Through the process, Helb will also cut the costs associated with less efficient collection methods while also increasing the amount it collects. The ball is now in the courts of telcos to make the proposed system work seamlessly for all.