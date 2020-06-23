Ideas & Debate How ethnic, racial diversity drive corporate bottom line

I watched the movie “To Kill a Mockingbird” a while ago and its powerful impression has never left me. In this moment in time, the 1962 drama about race relations - considered one of the greatest movies of all time – speaks again. As we see the world at an inflection point, it is clear that racial injustice is not only a social problem – it hurts.

The killing of George Floyd and the resulting civil unrest have heightened awareness and unleashed outrage. The time for action is now and everyone needs to play there part. And the corporate world can play its position to help catalyse further action.

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), one of the best proxy indicators of discrimination in the world of work is the unemployment rate, and here the evidence that certain racial minorities are being particularly hard hit especially in the current economic downturn is solid.

For example, in the United States Department of Labour numbers show that unemployment rate remains almost twice as high for African-Americans relative to the white population in the United States, and the gap has widened since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis.

In South Africa for instance, there is higher unemployment for blacks compared to the white minority, and lower representation of blacks in top management positions.

What is shocking is that even in the face of proof that racial equality works, discrimination continues. In the US specifically, studies have shown that there is a linear relationship between racial and ethnic diversity and better financial performance: for every 10 per cent increase in racial and ethnic diversity on the senior-executive team, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rise 0.8 percent.

One study found that even the addition of one employee from a different background can influence employees to think more creatively about sustainable solutions to complex problems. Additionally, research shows that diversity can improve the financial performance of a firm by increasing market share and boosting sales. So, why is it not common-sense to bridge the gap? Why is the concrete ceiling firmly in place?

Perhaps, to bring it closer, ours (Kenya) is lack of ethnic diversity, nepotism and crony capitalism - different issues but largely similar. Let's call it cultural racism. This phenomenon similarly flies against good judgement. A survey of 1,000 companies across 12 countries by McKinsey & Co. showed that if companies had a greater balance in ethnicities at work, they would on average perform 33 per cent better than those that don't. So, why do we have ethnically lop-sided work places? As a matter of action, the corporate world needs to wake up. They need to realise that investing in a racially and ethnically diverse workforce is just as much about immediate gains as it is about building a strong foundation to compete.