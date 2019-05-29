Ideas & Debate How inclusive business can lift millions out of poverty

Equity Bank staff assist an internally displaced person to deposit money received as compensation at the Eldoret Showground camp in 2009. --FILE

The World Bank has set a highly ambitious target to reduce extreme poverty (defined as those living below $1.90 a day) to three per cent of the world’s population by 2030.

In 2012, the number of people classified as extremely poor stood at 896 million (equivalent to 12.7 per cent of the world’s population), compared with 1.95 billion people in 1990, and 1.99 billion people in 1981. While the decrease in overall poverty is a remarkable achievement, the current numbers are still worrisome.

The poverty eradication targets towards 2030 will not only require a dramatic acceleration of current efforts to expand GDP in a way that creates jobs and reduces poverty, but also new measures and approaches. As a significant share of global poverty eradication in the past 15 years has been led by China, lifting the next billion people out of poverty will require new thinking and adoption of new models.

High income inequality dampens GDP growth rates and the fact that many countries are characterised by a widening gap between the rich and the poor is a cause of great concern. As we move into the post-millennium development goals (MDG) era, we are still facing enormous challenges with income inequality, unemployment, and poverty.

SERVE THE UNBANKED

In order to meet these challenges effectively, we ought to shift the current aid-based development approach to a more empowering and private sector-led development paradigm based on partnerships and the use of inclusive business models. These models are designed to serve the unbanked populations by treating them as vital actors in national economies and allowing them to enter the economic system. The models target low-income market to achieve scale through a high volume of small transactions.

The private sector plays a vital role. It contributes to wealth and employment creation, innovation an enhanced productivity, and is increasingly being recognised as lever for socio-economic progress. Governments, especially in cash-strapped developing countries, are rarely in a position to provide much more than basic and often incomplete social amenities for their citizens. So far, many governments have not been sufficiently successful in creating an enabling environment in which the private sector can thrive.

As such, the ingenuity and agility of the private sector constitutes a significant and often untapped resource for progress in society. The private sector has the potential to create the majority of jobs needed for countries to prosper.

Numerous challenges still exist when it comes to doing business with the poor. A majority of the poor population participate in the informal economy and often fail to be recognised by the formal businesses sector despite being potential consumers and producers. Such realities call for a unique approach to serving the poor, which is my big bet — adaptive inclusive business models.

The uniqueness of inclusive business models lies in how they manage to integrate the poor into market value chains as producers on the supply side (employees, suppliers, distributors) or consumers on the demand side.

These models shift the paradigm by going beyond seeing the poor as non-actors in business, seeing them as potential partners rather than simply those who can only consume philanthropy and corporate social responsibility. These models perceive people, despite their economic status, as critical success factors in business performance, and not just a means to generate profits. These models bring innovation and enormous social impact by empowering those people who were previously powerless in the face of the formal economy.

Businesses are increasingly including the poor, but significant challenges remain. We need to expand access to finance, reach these new producers and consumers through the right infrastructure (branches, agents and mobile phone banking) and provide the information needed on the resources of the poor. This is vital in order to create sustainable and inclusive businesses which can help alleviate the challenges of poverty, unemployment and income inequalities that we still face today.

While the term ‘inclusive business models’ may be a relatively recent catchphrase in the development lexicon, Equity Bank has, right from its inception, recognised the incredible latent power that lies at the bottom of the pyramid and made it a business to unlock this power for the mutual benefit and development.

When we started operations in 1984, the poor in Kenya and many African countries could not access formal financial services. The industry was steeped with barriers to entry that deliberately excluded the poor; minimum opening amounts, minimum account balances, monthly ledger fees, restrictions on the value of transactions, and introductory letter requirements, among others.

We made a strategic decision to remove these barriers to enable low-income customers to access financial services. The poor were invited as partners and were served with dignity.

This was a complete switch in how banks served poor people in Kenya. Before that, poor people never thought banks were for them and banks treated poor people in a way that reinforced the idea that banking was the preserve of the rich.

Today, Equity Bank serves over 10 million individuals and business clients in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. As the concept of inclusive business models is being implemented in practice, both producers and consumers are empowered.

NON-TRADITIONAL BANKING

Concretely, efforts in innovating non-traditional banking channels such as the agency model and Equitel, a recently launched mobile virtual network operator which provides secure and cost friendly mobile banking, create gains on both sides.

As a business, the bank reduces its fixed costs as it moves away from bricks and mortar structures. The result is an increase in the number of transactions while members gain jobs and profits as banks agents, and convenience and minimised transaction costs as clients.

Inclusive business models are raising turnover and wages, creating jobs, providing social and economic products, and building creative innovations for a better society.

Today, Equity Bank is a banking conglomerate with one of the largest customer bases on the African continent, but other banks are becoming more receptive to this poor market segment and the idea of inclusion. We welcome this and support any attempt to further open up the economy to the bottom of the pyramid.

LEVERAGING BEST PRACTICE

To combat extreme poverty and reduce the number of extremely poor people to less than three per cent by 2030, we need to democratise economic opportunities by investing in inclusive businesses that maximise both economic and social benefits. Inclusive business models offer ways to do this and create win-win opportunities that allow private sector players to grow their bottom lines while having social impact and solving pressing global concerns.

To effectively deliver on the Global Goals and ensure increased empowerment and inclusion of the poor in national and global economies, governments and policy makers should provide a conducive environment and social amenities, and the private sector should work closely with governments in the tackling the challenges of our time.

Our efforts must be inclusive to ensure that we do not exclude any segment of society.