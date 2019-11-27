Ideas & Debate LETTERS: Investing in quality education is the way to go

Children should be taught business skills early. FILE PHOTO | NMG

To guarantee a 100 percent transition from primary school to secondary level, there is urgent need to invest in education by government in terms of infrastructure and capacity. This is the only way to safeguard the quality of education our children are getting. Unfortunately, today we still have schools with dilapidated infrastructure and inadequate tutors across the country.

Accordingly, education in every facet is the foundation of development in any country and a central aspect of socio-economic empowerment for the people. Indeed, no country can achieve socio-economic development without considerable investment in human capital that is derived from quality education.

Education enhances people's understanding of themselves and expands people’s worldview as well as increasing their knowledge and perspective about life.

Quality education improves the lifestyles of people and leads to broad social benefits to individuals and society.

Certainly, developed countries have appreciated the importance of quality education as the catalyst for development and socio-economic empowerment and have heavily invested in their education systems. Undeniably, some of best education institutions are found in developed countries such as USA and in Europe.

advertisement

It is therefore important that as a country we invest in our education system. It would be a failure on part of the government if some of the pupils will not get slots in form one.

The government must ensure that every child gets a chance to pursue secondary education during the selection processes.

Further the process must be fair and free from any form of manipulation. This is because quality education raises people's productivity and creativity and promotes entrepreneurship and technological advancement within societies.

In addition, it plays a very crucial role in securing socio-economic progress and improving income circulation amongst people.

During the World Economic Forum in 2016 it was recommended that there are three avenues through which quality education impacts on socio-economic development. First, it increases the shared ability of a workforce to carry out existing tasks more speedily and in a better manner.

Secondly, secondary and tertiary education particularly facilitate the transmission of knowledge about latest information, products, and technologies created by others and lastly, quality education increases ingenuity and boosts a country’s own capacity to create new knowledge, products, and technologies.

The government must invest in quality secondary education as this provides a clear enhancement to economic development. Universal primary education alone cannot achieve development for a county.

Indeed, universal primary education must be supplemented with the aim of ensuring primary school pupils have at least secondary education while ensuring quality is safeguarded.

Certainly, quality secondary education and universal primary education will give poor countries the necessary human capital boost large segments of the population out of poverty thus fostering socio-economic development.

Quality education is a must investment for Kenyan government, to help in social and economic benefits. Research has shown that people who are educated and have access to quality education throughout primary and secondary school are likely to find gainful employment, have steady family units, and are active and productive.

Such people are also less likely to commit crimes, less likely to place high demands on the public health care system and less expected to be joined into welfare assistance programmes.

A good and quality education offers considerable benefits to individuals and, as individual benefits are accumulated throughout a community this creates broad social and economic benefits.

Investing in quality education is therefore more cost-effective for Kenya than paying for the social and economic consequences of under-funded, low quality education. Recent researches demonstrate how the benefits of supporting public education extend far beyond each child’s individual academic gains.

The government must therefore invest in quality education by improving the infrastructure and ensuring that there are adequate teachers posted to schools. The government must also ensure that schools are well resourced in terms of books and equipment.