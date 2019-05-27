Ideas & Debate It’s time companies took shared value seriously

It is time to adopt the shared value approach. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Over the years, businesses across the world have struggled with the question of impact on society and the environment. More often than not, businesses have to strike a fine balance between profitability and social good.

More recently though, businesses have had to face up to challenges such as climate change and diminishing resources raising questions such as: what is the best way to harness existing resources without depleting or exhausting them? How do you drive growth without polluting the environment and more importantly, preserving the health of host communities?

Businesses have tended to gravitate towards programmes such as philanthropy and corporate social responsibility (CSR) which seek to give back to society or minimise the impact of business on society and the environment. Though both efforts have yielded great impact over the decades, they have cast businesses as for-profit organisations only concerned with their bottom line.

It is for this reason that businesses have had to rethink their strategies for both growth and profitability and are now increasingly seeking to create shared value. Shared value focuses company leaders on maximising the competitive value of solving social problems, creating new customers and markets, cost savings and retaining talent.

It seeks to tackle the challenges facing society and the environment within which they operate taking on a philosophy that focuses on putting social needs first. This approach applies the efforts of business towards people, planet and profits.

Shared value is built on three levels: The first focuses on reconceiving products and markets, which seeks to meet societal needs through products that serve or address unserved or underserved regions and customers. It addresses affordability and logistical concerns leveraging on economies of scale by offering solutions that deliver to customer’s needs.

The second level is redefining productivity in the value chain. It focuses on changing practices in the value chain to drive productivity by leveraging on efficient use of resources, employees and business partners. It challenges business processes and seeks to leverage existing resources to increase profitability as opposed to exploiting additional resources.

The final level is enabling local cluster development, which focuses on improving the available skills, supplier base, and supporting institutions in the communities where a company operates to boost productivity, innovation, and growth. It promotes the creation of a circular economy in which a business seeks to boost its earnings across its entire value chain enabling host communities and suppliers to gain more from the value chain and in turn boosting profitability.

Kenya hosted the Africa Shared Value Summit last week bringing together business leaders from across the continent to raise awareness and advocate for the adoption of this business model - profit with purpose. The summit showcased shared value approaches by various Kenyan and regional-based companies as well as organisations such as the World Food Program (WFP) among others. The aim is to inspire collaborative efforts by the private sector towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This is in line with SDG 17 on Partnership for the Goals, which seeks to convene efforts by both the private sector, governments and NGOs towards the realisation of the SDGs.

Africa is on the rise with both local and global businesses seeking new opportunities for trade and investment within the continent. This renewed interest in the continent will drive competition for both human capital and natural resources. We have to redefine the way in which these resources are exploited to safeguard our future and that of coming generations.

Adopting and leveraging on shared value approaches will enable the continent to grow and develop without having to sacrifice the environment and the social wellbeing of its people. As UAP Old Mutual we have already committed to living positive change in healthcare infrastructure, financial wellbeing for clients and climate action. As a signatory to the United Nations-backed Global Compact, UAP Old Mutual’s responsible business framework specifically advocates for responsible investing, responsible environmental management and responsible behaviour towards customers, employees and communities.

It is time for businesses, governments and non-governmental organisations to come together and harness growth for a better tomorrow for our people and for the sustainability of the planet. It is time to adopt the shared value approach.