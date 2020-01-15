Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: KTDA must be subject to integrity audit

Under other circumstances, the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) should be preparing to celebrate two decades since it graduated from a State-dominated authority to an autonomous agency. But no, it is busy stopping brickbats from the President and small-holder farmers who feel that it has not lived up to its promise.

Admittedly some of the criticism it has attracted has been political. That, however, is expected for a company that controls 60 percent of the tea industry.

From the outset, it should be made clear that the argument that KTDA is a private company should not feature anywhere given its economic significance. At any rate, where wrongdoing is suspected it should be subjected to criminal and any other relevant law like all other corporate citizens.

The latest twist in the tea saga is a series of orders by President Uhuru Kenyatta that should have come late last year when farmers earned a drastically reduced final payment, admittedly following a bad run at the Mombasa tea auction partly informed by turmoil in key export markets and overproduction.

The President raised fundamental and structural issues that need to be addressed. One is the claim that there are directors at KTDA with a conflict of interest. He has rightly asked the competition watchdog to investigate and act accordingly. Interestingly, massive profiteering by KTDA directors was one reason reforms in the industry were initiated.

KTDA needs to explain why it insists on paying a small monthly amount, leaving the final payment to the tail-end of the year. This has conspired to ensure that there is little cash-flow in the once-thriving tea-growing areas. The President’s directive that they pay half the amount on a monthly basis thus deserves to be implemented to boost cash flow in the economy.

That said, we acknowledge that the agency still represents the least of evil options and anyone who doubts this should look at the chaos in the coffee industry. Other keys segments of the agriculture sector need the management and economies of scale that KTDA has embraced — not to mention its impact on the economic development of tea zones.