Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Kenya needs common position on weed killer

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Agriculture and health officials have clashed on the use of a weed killer, firming up a trend where government departments keep differing on key subjects that should ordinarily carry their stamp of approval.

This is unacceptable. Indeed, juries in the US courts have said the said chemical is responsible for causing cancer.

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache told Senate that research had established that there was possible adverse human health effects arising from exposure to the weed killer or glyphosate-based herbicide known as Roundup, which is used widely.

Her Agriculture counterpart, however, maintained that the evidence has not linked the herbicide to cancer in humans under normal use. This has left the public at a loss. Kenya needs a common ground on the application of Roundup as the world debates its ban or not.

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the World Health Organisation’s cancer agency, concluded that glyphosate was “probably carcinogenic to humans”. On the other hand, the US Environmental Protection Agency insists it is safe when used carefully.

advertisement

Four years later, Kenya is yet to issue guidelines on its use, including asking dealers in the product to warn consumers on the risks associated with it.

Instead, the health and agriculture ministries are fighting despite cancer risks, some associated with the product.

Kenya has reported a steep rise in cancer cases and deaths that have seen the disease become a public health crisis in a county hit by underfunded public hospitals and shortage of specialist doctors.

Official data shows that cancer is the third biggest killer in Kenya after malaria and pneumonia, with experts warning the rate is set to rise.

In May, a jury in California awarded more than $2bn (Sh206 billion) to a couple who said the weed killer was responsible for their cancer. It is the third time that the German pharmaceutical group Bayer, which is behind the weed killer, has been ordered to pay damages over its glyphosate-based herbicide.