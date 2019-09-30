Ideas & Debate Let Kenya oil be a good servant and not a bad master

Flagging off of the Early oil pilot scheme.

It is widely accepted that the biggest challenge that faces any oil producing country is how to efficiently use the wealth for the greater good.

There is a general consensus that a natural resource endowment does assist nations to reverse capital gaps through the generation of revenues for their governments for the delivery of public goods and also to fight poverty.

Extractive industries worldwide offer huge opportunities for governments to generate revenue for sustained economic growth.

While this assertion is correct, countries that are blessed with these natural resources face difficulties in optimising full socio-economic benefits.

No one can doubt the strategic significance that oil will have in shaping our economy in the next coming years.

As President Kenyatta aptly enumerated during his speech at the flagging off of the Early oil pilot scheme (EOPS) “the government will ensure that the local communities benefit from the oil and that the fruits of the resource are also shared in an equitable and sustainable manner.”

The ideological position espoused by the President is what will guide the ministry in ensuring that oil does not become a bad master but a good servant to generations.

The early Oil has spurred huge exploration interest from foreign firms. International buyers are attracted to the qualities of Kenyan crude and strategic interest in its low sulphur content and density. The first batch of 200,000 barrels was purchased by a Chinese company, Chemchina, at about Sh1.2 billion.

As a ministry, we are keen to ensure we develop technical and human capacity for institutions in the oil value chain. We remain keen to develop and implement robust mechanisms and policies that will ensure efficient use of oil revenue for sustained economic growth.

To achieve success, I will personally champion a proactive partnership and respectful working relationship with our partners and the local communities. The government has since gazetted the establishment of the Turkana Grievance Management Committee.

The pillars of this committee will be founded on transparency, public interest, value for money and equity.

Underlying issues related to revenue sharing, jobs, local content and transparency and accountability will be resolved through consultation and dialogue.

In management of oil revenues, county government officials should have the interest of the community if the benefits of oil are to be felt.

The full consequences of improper use of these funds will not only amount to a moral and ethical failure by the leadership, but will bring political tensions. As a people, we must ensure that the leadership we elect in high offices at the county level are men and women of integrity. Of particular importance will be the need to create strong local county institutions that propagate coherent and sustainable practices of managing the oil revenue.

The government is investing in infrastructure development. The 2020 plan for a pipeline connecting Lokichar-Lamu is on track, we however need more commitments on land and water.

We are abiding with environmental laws and rules.