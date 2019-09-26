Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Make power affordable

Energy Secretary Charles Keter. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Energy Secretary Charles Keter’s rejection of Kenya Power’s bid to raise electricity tariffs is a step in the right direction. The utility firm was betting on higher prices to reverse a significant earnings drop for the second year running.

It is in the interest of both businesses and domestic consumers to have cheaper power. Manufacturers who make up the biggest large-scale users of electricity have repeatedly decried the high cost of power.

Several multinationals have also bypassed Kenya and set up in other countries solely on lower power tariffs.

In a climate where companies are struggling to stay afloat and working-age individuals are finding themselves staring at unemployment, Kenya Power will simply have to look into other strategies to stem dropping profits.

The State utility should focus on aggressively cutting wastage, improving efficiency and reducing costs to improve its margins.

advertisement

With KenGen commissioning a 160MW geothermal power plant that will result in lower weighted average cost of generation, the cost of bulk purchases made by Kenya Power is likely to fall.