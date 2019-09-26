EDITORIAL: Make power affordable

Ideas & Debate
EDITORIAL: Make power affordableThursday, September 26, 2019 22:00
Energy Secretary Charles Keter’s rejection of Kenya Power’s bid to raise electricity tariffs is a step in the right direction. The utility firm was betting on higher prices to reverse a significant earnings drop for the second year running.
It is in the interest of both businesses and domestic consumers to have cheaper power. Manufacturers who make up the biggest large-scale users of electricity have repeatedly decried the high cost of power.
Several multinationals have also bypassed Kenya and set up in other countries solely on lower power tariffs.
In a climate where companies are struggling to stay afloat and working-age individuals are finding themselves staring at unemployment, Kenya Power will simply have to look into other strategies to stem dropping profits.
The State utility should focus on aggressively cutting wastage, improving efficiency and reducing costs to improve its margins.
With KenGen commissioning a 160MW geothermal power plant that will result in lower weighted average cost of generation, the cost of bulk purchases made by Kenya Power is likely to fall.
Higher tariffs can never be a sustainable solution.
In the Headlines
US targets assets of more Kenyans over terror linksBy BRIAN NGUGI
8 seconds ago
ARM Cement Tanzania unit sold for Sh12 billionBy OTIATO GUGUYU
8 seconds ago
Kenya ranked 3 globally on trade growth potentialBy GEOFFREY IRUNGU
8 seconds ago
Sanlam announces early retirement plan for its staffBy CONSTANT MUNDA
10 hours ago