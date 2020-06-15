Ideas & Debate LETTERS: Online learning has exposed inequalities

Pupils at a rural school are taught under a tree. FILE PHOTO | NMG

It is now three months since the government announced the closure of schools as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. As a result of the decision, a total of 91,591 public and private learning institutions were closed, disrupting the school calendar and affecting the learners. Also affected are learners with special needs.

The Ministry of Education estimates that there are 16,528,313 learners out of school, from early childhood development education to tertiary students. With less than 10 percent of learners having access to digital learning materials such computers, ipads, and laptops, while only 18percent have access to learning through the internet and 26 percent have access to electricity in rural areas showing glaring disparities in home learning the situation is worse in public schools in Kenya.

Covid-19 has disrupted the education sector landscape limiting how students can access learning across the country. It is clear that without quick and alternative policy actions, the shocks to schooling and the economy will deepen the learning crisis as the country will suffer long term losses in education and human capital.

The learning crisis occasioned by coronavirus pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to the government, learners and parents that will bring to the fore some of the cracks (wide gaps in digital learning) in the education sector.

The government launched steps to ensure continuation of learning by adopting the use of education programming which is broadcasted via television and radio as well as YouTube channel. In partnership with the Kenya Publishers Association, the government made electronic copies of textbooks available for free on the Kenya Education Cloud for all students.

advertisement

However, looking at access of these suggested virtual learning tools by households we realize that their penetration is very low and that many children will be left out in both urban and rural households.

With exception of access to radio whose access is 58.5percent in rural areas verses 54.4percent in urban areas, access to computers, televisions, and internet is considerably lower in rural areas than urban areas. These numbers show the glaring disparities as far as students’ learning from home is concerned. Access to these tools is just but one of the challenges that is being experienced by learners, teachers, parents and the government.

In Kenya, school choice is correlated to income level, and public schools differ from private schools in many aspects including population (teacher to students’ ratio is manageable, infrastructure. This therefore means that public schools are disadvantaged compared to their counterparts in instances where remote learning opportunities are available, uptake will be low from students in public schools as result of poor infrastructure.

Opportunities to learn at home are limited due to lack of conducive learning environment as most of these households live in single rooms, literacy level of the parents and inability to hire private tutors.

The reality is simple, while the school closures are necessary to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus, majority of students will lose track learning as the schools are employing reactive approach to learning, where no proper transition was done to both parents’ student, and teacher.

The long-term impact of school closures has deepened educational inequality. It is evident that rich families are better prepared to cope with the challenges posed by the crisis and sustain their children’s learning at home. They have access to the internet and digital devices and they are likely to hire virtual private tutors. All this means that when schooling restarts, disadvantaged children will find themselves even further behind their peers.

For students with learning disabilities, and those living in far flung and conflict-stricken areas, the situation is bleak. This raises a major challenge around educational inequality, given the technological landscape and income inequality.

As schools plan to reopen in September, they will be need to be logistically prepared, the teaching workforce ready, and financing available. And they will need to have plans specifically for supporting learning recovery of the most disadvantaged students.

One emerging evidence from the present crisis is the need to embed more technology into the classroom. Technological solutions, like adaptive learning technology, can ensure personalized learning with minimal teacher involvement, and have the potential to deliver better learning experiences at low-costs.