Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Proposed legislation a step in right direction

The economy cannot afford to lose more jobs merely because some firms do not want to meet their end of the deal. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A proposed Bill that aims to give the Capital Markets Authority powers to punish big companies that delay or fail to pay for goods and services supplied by small businesses is a step in the right direction.

The Competition (Amendment) Bill is seeking to change the law so as to facilitate investigations by the antitrust body with a view to mitigating abuse of bargaining or buyer power.

We aver that it is high time that big companies stopped exposing SMEs to huge debts due to late payments with some even being forced to close.

When two parties enter into a contractual obligation for the supply of goods and services, the monies due ought to be paid within the stipulated time.

Some of the big companies have been operating like a cabal that sets out to infringe upon the rights of the lesser endowed entities.

We welcome the proposed Bill and urge the legislators to fine tune to ensure that if a big company fails to meet its end of the bargain with a smaller entity then there should be prompt punishment.

It cannot be business as usual thus the firms that fail to pay their suppliers should know that there are consequences for their actions.

The Bill defines abuse of buyer power as ‘‘influence exerted by an undertaking or group of undertakings in the position of purchaser of a product or service to obtain from a supplier more favourable terms or to impose a long term opportunity cost including harm or withheld benefit, which if carried out would be significantly disproportionate to any long-term cost to the undertaking or group of undertakings.’’

The proposed law is seeking to empower the competition watchdog to monitor activities and ensure compliance by imposing reporting and prudential requirements where it establishes that a sector is experiencing or is likely to experience incidences of abuse of buyer power.