Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Punish rogue Nema staff

It makes little sense to punish the person at the end of the problem chain while the masters go scot-free. FILE PHOTO \ NMG

The call to investigate and prosecute the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) top officials over irregular issuance of licences for buildings on riparian land in Mombasa is timely. It should, in fact, be extended to all areas under Nema jurisdiction.

Indeed, the move by National Assembly’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee is the right thing to do, in order to prevent the grabbing of riparian land by entities who set up buildings where they should not, many times at a risk to occupants.

When it rains, for instance, the buildings would be prone to flooding and in some cases collapse and even costing lives.

In such circumstances, the blame is squarely on the developers, some of whom deliberately build on wetlands even when they are fully aware that it is illegal and irresponsible, just for quick monetary gain.

In the larger context, the officials at Nema who license such developments should take more of the blame.

advertisement