Retooling the workforce through digital skills

Digital skills are a prerequisite for a youthful workforce to benefit from any technology across all sectors of the economy, and at all levels of the skills spectrum from basic, intermediate to advanced levels as envisioned by the Kenya’s Digital Economy Blueprint 2019.

The Digital Economy Blueprint indicates that digital skills are an enabler for all and sundry to access digital technologies, having the mastery and know-how to use this technology, and build individual competencies to participate in and create with this technology.

The blueprint says that digital skills are key to spur digital entrepreneurship in sectors that include and not limited to housing (smart cities), universal health care and food security that are pillars of the President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big 4 agenda.

Computing technologies can be used to re-think and reframe the profiling of the affordable housing pillar under the Presidential Big 4 Agenda by modelling cities, and urban spaces using computer graphics, computer vision (procedural modeling), visualisation and behavioural modelling.

With comprehension of 3D cinematography principles, youth can describe and model the geometry and behaviour of cities within Kenya’s 47 counties by generating detailed digital content for populating urban areas through video games and films.

Collaboratively, the youth can seek partnership from Government Agencies within the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology such as Kenya Film Classification Board’s (KFCB) Sinema Mashinani initiative, which seeks to promote local film production at grassroots levels.

By establishing film academies, KFCB in partnership with Kenya Film School, a training institution, can train youth on 3D cityscape modelling on sensing, analysing, simulating and visualizing urban planning and management within the counties.

The film academies can be centres of learning for passionate youthful filmmakers’ who are beneficiaries of computer training from Youth Empowerment Centres (YEC) established by the State Department for Public Service & Youth, Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender.

Consequently, leveraging on simulation youth can visualize the future effects of population changes and economic/employment changes countywide as an exploratory sector within the Creative Arts industry.

Equipped with visualisation tools proficiencies, youth can further document the potential effect of socio-economic and climatological aspects on urban development providing road planners, solar energy planners, and urban energy/resource management with computerised data that informs urban planning trends and opportunities.

The interconnectedness of digital technologies provides youth with an enabling platform for collection, management and evaluation of health data, by which, in collaboration with county governments youth can build county specific health data banks that inform the national health data bank on prevalence of county specific diseases. The data banks are structured to provide both preventive and curative procedural measures that inform policy on universal health.

The youth can go a notch higher and create a niche by collaborating with hospitals that provide childcare services to create child friendly diagnostic applications, taking cognizant that, most existing health application focus on adult diseases.

What is more, youth can create electronic immunisation registries that can be used by health officers to inform the vaccine ratios countywide that inform the national registry.

Importantly, through mobile technologies create applications that provide both preventive and curative care to elderly patients in rural households and further build capacity among them as end-users on how to use the technologies.

The Kenya Youth Development Policy 2019, underlines the agricultural sector as an untapped industry.

The agriprenuership marketplace is that one sector that can enhance food security while providing sustainable means of livelihood.

The e-learning platforms can simultaneously provide real-time market information for all farmers and consumers within a county and progressively be replicated in other counties.