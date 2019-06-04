Ideas & Debate Right policy mix can help Kenya dig out of debt hole

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

It would be tragic if our public finances continued under the current cloud of debates and disruptions. Already in a hole with questions on verifiable development results, public debt crossed the Sh5.1 trillion mark in September 2018.

Further borrowing will test the Sh5.5 trillion mark by close of 2019. While great nations have grown their economies through debt, including external debt, it required strict monitoring in quality and uses because excessive repayments without enlarging the economy transfers a taxpayer’s burden to future generations and impoverishes them, while unrepresented in the borrowing.

Wanjiku’s logic and protections run through the 2010 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA): they restrict debt uses to development expenditure and not recurrent expenditure.

Current debt trends, poor revenue performance at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and investigtion of suspected theft and wastage of public funds at national and county governments, which overflow into the Judiciary, all explain the deepening panic and rage on the issue.

We should stop digging, re-organise debts and coordinate fiscal policy with monetary policy. The good news is that we’ve been there before and dug ourselves out.

While the Treasury favours Euro-borrowing, experts know it’s a choice in distress: almost any sovereign debt, even if its bonds fall to junk status, will get buyers, e.g. Euro-banks, if it offers returns higher than most governments will accept for fear of mortgaging the future.

Trouble starts with a country finding it cannot get a low-interest rate from lenders unless it raises its offerings. Next, lenders require higher and higher yields to offset risks of debt default.

Rolling over debt, a country may run into default, turning the investors' math to a self-fulfilling prophecy. Any doubts? Study debt in Greece, Italy, and Spain; the spillovers into the European debt crisis.

External observers and Kenya’s best minds in economics, finance and policy have cast doubts on debt — for example, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the Daily Nation’s headline on the latest borrowing from the World Bank (May 28, 2019), and the Auditor-General.

The World Bank that lends Sh75 billion in the latest foray pointed out in the 2018 Country Policy and Institutional Assessment (CPIA), the weaknesses of the Treasury’s debt management — in capacity, leadership and accountability.

Kenya’s CPIA index dipped to 3.8 from 3.7 in 2017, with citation of inadequate fiscal frameworks and rising debt risks. If all these voices do not sound a wake-up call, I do not know what will. This piece focuses macroeconomic policy mix, a vital strategy in averting the crisis.

Where should monetary/fiscal policies go, and how should we design their coordination into a coherent policy mix? Put aside the theory and take a retrospective look to find our bearings. It is a fact we’ve been in a responsible and appropriate policy mix for two decades prior to the current irregularities. We give two examples.

From 2003, Kibaki’s macros navigated the conditions left by the Moi regime. Debt stood at 60 per cent of GDP. With GDP growth trashed to 0.5 per cent by 2002, debt loomed large. Implementation of easier money-tighter fiscal policy mix (strong revenue mobilisation, lower borrowing and lower interest rates) restored economic growth and stability.

The government brought the debt to below 40 per cent of GDP by 2008. Policies replicated famous macroeconomic experiments that rely on analyses of indicators of prevailing economic outlooks.

In Kibaki’s case, stringent fiscal discipline and an accommodating financial sector targeted private sector-led growth to deliver the GDP gap. Current estimates of the gap in Kenya lie between 0.4 -0.6 per cent.

In a famous US example, a tepid economy confronted Bill Clinton on election as President from 1993. He cut debt and fiscal deficit, eased interest rates with the help of the Federal Reserve, and earned the US a path of prolonged economic boom and prosperity (growth around four per cent per year, and record job creation — 22.7 million).

This unlocked the first surpluses since 1969. He leaned on experts at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). An institution in the Executive Office far superior to our National Treasury, OMB assists the president with his budgetary process.

In effect, the problem to address today is this: government borrowing crowds out the private sector and accumulates debt; under its expansionary spending, it’s hard for private sector players to invest and grow the economy out of recession or even improve prevailing massive unemployment. The government must take a contractionary stance and promote private-sector led growth to fill the GDP gap. An OMB set-up would deliver the framework for the President.

In contrast to the coordinated mix, the current fiscal outlook offers a brew of professed austerity (contractionary fiscal policy) in public against the CBK’s easier monetary policy. At night, the Treasury lapses to expansionary spending, preferring borrowing (domestic — that crowds out the private sector — and external debt with a taste for non-concessional Eurobonds).

Worse, our overall spending and debt lack the monitorable development results most countries track today through results-based planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring and evaluation. For example, the World Bank loan is an aberration.

As budget support absorbed with other spending in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), it may miss Wanjiku’s development spending rigours of the 2010 Constitution and the PFMA.

In the meantime, as the CBK continues to set the appropriate monetary policy (easier stance at the interest rates held at nine per cent as per the MPCs of May and September 2018 and January, March and May 2019) it seldom stands to educate the public on the fiscal contradictions that render its choices ineffective in easing credit to the private sector.

The clearest voice is the CBK governor’s May 2019 call for debt reorganisation.