EDITORIAL: Specialty tea deal with China a major plus

Prices of the black teas have been softening at the weekly auctions in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMGA

The signing of a deal with China for the buying of more specialty teas from Kenya offers potentially immense benefits for farmers and the country as a whole through earning increased foreign exchange and should therefore be done in a way that will secure the greatest benefit for the largest number of farmers possible.

It has come at the right time because the prices of the black teas, for which Kenya is globally well known, have been softening at the weekly auctions in Mombasa. This has highlighted the need to diversify the type of teas that Kenya grows and exports.

The deal will also help improve the imbalance between Kenyan exports to and imports from China. Currently China’s exports to Kenya are far higher than its imports from local producers, leading to a major trade imbalance in favour of China.

The offer for warehousing facilities by the Far Eastern Asian nation should be seen as an incentive for farmers who want to produce more of the specialty teas. However, it also points to the need for Kenya to have its own facilities to increase its leverage.

Indeed, not only is there a need for improved logistical support for the industry, but the country should also do more to set up machinery to manufacture the specialty teas as well as diversify its market to other Asian nations.

While Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri said that Kenya should get machinery that ensures the country manufactures teas that meet Chinese tastes, the future should be that such products should target as many countries as would be interested in buying the teas.

Obviously, it cannot be only the Chinese who would want to consume more of the specialty teas. Further, it also brings to mind that there are many other crops and products that Kenya should market more aggressively, and especially those that other countries do not produce in adequate quantities relative to global demand. It should be possible to produce for export crops that are currently not meeting demand of quality-conscious consumers in international markets.

On the whole, a drive to produce and process quality specialty teas should be a spur for industry and a major boost in the country’s long-cherished dream of more value addition to products that it markets in the global markets.