Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Survey a wake-up call

The findings of a survey that 60 percent of Kenyans are unhappy with how the government is handling the economy should be a wake-up call for policymakers.

The research by Pan-African research body Afro Barometer Network found that only 33 percent of the population believes that the economy is not being managed properly.

The study found that disillusionment with the economic performance was higher among urban dwellers at 63 percent compared with rural inhabitants at 59 percent.

The government’s policymakers should burn the midnight oil and find a solution to the poor economic performance.

One of the major concerns raised in the study was that the rise in the cost of living has not been matched by wage increases.

The economy has been beset by myriad problems such as thousands of workers being laid off as companies feel the pinch of a slowdown that has resulted in a freeze in hiring and static wages despite the rising inflation.