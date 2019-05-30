Ideas & Debate TICAD brings shared value for Africa, Japan

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore (left) speaks during the 6th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) side event on ‘Policy dialogue on the role of private Sector in Africa’s Economic Development’ at KICC in Nairobi on August 26, 2016. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VI) was successfully held on African soil for the very first time in 2016. And Yes, it was held in this very beautiful country, Kenya.

TICAD VI was a huge success, bringing together 32 heads of State and government from Africa, the Prime Minister of Japan, co-organisers and over 18,000 accredited participants. It also attracted over 300 top business executives and more than 1,700 business representatives from Japan.

It ended with the Nairobi Declaration, which set out a path for advancing Africa’s sustainable development agenda.

TICAD, which was launched in 1993, was previously held every five years until TICAD V in 2013 when the duration was shortened to three years. From TICAD VI in 2016, the Conference is to be held alternately in Japan and Africa.

This summit-level international conference on Africa’s development was initiated by Japan way back in 1993 and is co-hosted by the UN, the World Bank, UNDP and the African Union Commission.

The TICAD platform presents a pioneering development forum on Africa, with the inclusiveness and openness with which issues are discussed. It is guided by the principle of “African ownership and global partnership” in the effort to bring about African development.

It is in this context that I bring you greetings from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Kenya Office. Having landed in Kenya barely two months ago as the incoming JICA Chief Representative, I already feel the warmth and affection of the Kenyan people from all walks of life. As I settle down in my new assignment, I am confronted by the knock on the door of this year’s TICAD conference.

It is now time for us to open doors for TICAD 7, which will be held from August 28 to 30, 2019, in Yokohama, Japan.

Our Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will once again bring together esteemed African leaders, international organisations, development partners, private companies’ and civil society among others, to discuss matters pertaining to African development.

The focus of TICAD 7 will revolve around three big agenda items; the economic transformation and improvements in business environment and institution through private investment and innovation, the promotion of resilient and sustainable society for human security and the peace and stability.

Of particular mention is the increasing role being played by the private sector. TICAD 7 will present an opportunity for a Public-Private Roundtable with a view to accelerating business with Africa. This is a shared challenge for the Japanese public and private sectors in the context of ensuring a growth opportunity for Japan and contributing to structural transformation of Africa.

It is this kind of win-win outcome that TICAD emphasizes in all its respects, and which even we at JICA Kenya office focus on.

In this regard, the priority areas for realising Africa’s sustainable growth will be vigorously pursued. Such areas shall include promoting African regional economic integration for the enhancement of a free and open economic order; promoting innovation; presenting and sharing TICAD projects; and supporting small private businesses and their expansion to different countries.

In addition to these, there will also be a focus on developing quality infrastructure; enhancing public-private partnership for developing human resources; and improving agricultural productivity and enhancing value addition in agricultural supply chains.

As we prepare for TICAD 7, we at JICA Kenya Office have been steadfast in supporting the attainment of the development goals in line with Agenda 2063; the Nairobi Declaration of TICAD VI; and the various African nations’ development plans and strategies such as the Big Four Agenda in Kenya.

I’m confident that the dynamic nature of JICA’s cooperation activities has contributed to transforming societies and actually improved peoples’ lives and livelihood.

However, the world surrounding us is currently experiencing fragility caused by threats of unstable economies including debt sustainability, climate change, and terrorism among others.

It is therefore my sincere hope that JICA Kenya Office continues working together with the people on the ground for sustainable and inclusive development.