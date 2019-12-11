Ideas & Debate EDITORIAL: Tackle dairy sector mess

The typical Kenyan cartels seem to be lurking in the current milk glut that threatens to deal a blow to the farm gate prices if it persists, especially after it emerged that the unusually high amounts of the commodity from Uganda are raising concerns.

According to Trade Secretary Peter Munya, the government plans to send a fact-finding delegation to Kampala to establish whether the imports are indeed from Uganda. However, we should be worried that Kenya imported a whopping 110.7 million litres of milk from the East African Community between January and September while our farmers have no market for their highly perishable produce.

The agricultural sector has borne the brunt of poor policies, especially after the collapse of the sugar and textile industries.