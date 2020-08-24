Ideas & Debate Top IT talent Africa needs for post-Covid recovery

Africa faces many challenges on its path to becoming a global economic competitor. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Africa faces many challenges on its path to becoming a global economic competitor. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Africa’s development can either be a massive barrier to advancement or the spark that lights the fire of innovation and investment across the continent.

There’s no denying that for most of the world, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed digital adoption forward in vast leaps in a very short space of time. What the pandemic has also made apparent is the disparities of infrastructure across Africa, as well as gaps in adoption and policy.

A recent report by McKinsey & Company on Africa in the wake of Covid-19 urges governments and social sector institutions to, among other things, expand and broaden digital offerings, increase digitisation and speed up infrastructure investments.

As the pandemic spreads beyond major cities into peri-urban and rural areas, unconnected or under-connected populations risk becoming more vulnerable and isolated as they lack the digital means to access essential services. Wi-Fi hotspots can provide effective connectivity solutions to Covid-19 testing stations and field hospitals, and can support remote working and learning.

Microsoft has been championing the use of TV White Spaces (TWVS), which uses unused portions of spectrum for television broadcasting to bring broadband and internet-connected solutions to remote and underserved communities at an affordable cost, since the launch of 4Afrika partner Mawingu’s pilot project in 2013.

In Kenya, Project Mawingu connects many public installations like schools, libraries, and health centres.

As much as we talk about the need for intensive ICT investment into infrastructure and the technology that will support Africa’s engagement in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), this will not happen without the human infrastructure to support the technology.

For Africa to fully realise the opportunities brought about by digital transformation and 4IR, it is vital we have strong ICT skills.

We refer to this as having ‘tech intensity’ – the ability to not just adopt emerging technology, but develop the capabilities to effectively use it.

With the youngest population in the world, Africa can supply the world’s future workforce. But more than 50 percent of young people in sub-Saharan Africa lack access to formal education, and only two percent of the labour force has IT skills.

Microsoft is continuing our skills development initiatives, including a partnership with the African Development Bank to upskill 50 million youth and create 25 million jobs by 2025. 4Afrika’s partner-led SkillsLabs and the Interns4Afrika programme offer graduate youth access to skills and certification while our Enterprise Skilling initiative works to provide upskilling and reskilling for 4IR opportunities.

Through initiatives including Cloud Society, the AI Business School, and partnerships with NGOs, governments, academia and businesses, we are building digital talent pipelines.

There is an abundance of talent and ingenuity displayed by start-ups and entrepreneurs across the continent. Investing in them is as important as any other ICT investment.

Beyond workforce, digital talent will support local innovation as developers and entrepreneurs create relevant solutions that best address challenges and needs in healthcare, agriculture, financial services, government services and education.