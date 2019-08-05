Ideas & Debate Treasury ought to be nerve centre of economic policy

The arrests and low standing of the National Treasury portrays a hatchery and hotbed of corruption with accusations of malfeasances in treacherous dimensions. A policy window for positive reforms beckons – maybe for the last time - in the administration’s second term. We should never waste it.

There is unquestionable professional incompetence for a core institution, not to speak of collateral damage. With the future of public debt in a spin as bond yields rise and the shilling exchange rate falls to the lowest levels seen in recent years, it will be more expensive and difficult for Kenya to continue debt-financed public investment and growth. The President deserves a top team in the domain of economics to help him rebuild confidence, not friends of friends or smooth bumblers. It seems more of the rot will unravel.

Outgoing British High Commissioner Nick Hailey, in an article published in the July 24,2019 edition of the Business Daily, cites a list of Kenya’s lords of corruption. He hints they’ll be booked. Watch the page.

This article, however, addresses his other plea: the loudest bells for change and raising the bar higher on probity and sound management of public funds must ring from Kenyans, not global voices where some countries crush corruption with speed.

Kenya tried it before. The blue-ribbon proposals of the Parastatal Reforms Implementation Committee (PRIC), 2013-2014, if we had implemented them, would have raised the bar on competence and integrity towards public finances, avoiding much of the current financial carnage.

To speak out on the rot in Kenya’s public finances is important in resolving the monumental mistakes at play prior to addressing the fiscal tremors rocking the counties: Their entitlement; their urge to raise allocations from national government yet sneer at financial accountability or collecting own revenues. Which way forward for the National Treasury? There are two essentials.

First, National Treasury needs overhaul, root and branch, a rebuild and some uprooting of old trees and replanting. We should establish an Office of Management and Budget (OMB) responsible for Budget Allocations and Execution in the Office of the President under the presidential system mandated in the Constitution. The President committed to this model and framework after much advisory work on November 23, 2015. How would OMB operate in alignment with the political will of Wanjiku? Let me explain.

When Wanjiku elects a President by voting him/her to exercise political power on her behalf, the constitutional mandate to govern is also a choice of the orientation of the economic and social agenda that wins the day.

In the US system, for example, they align the prevailing economic and social agenda to the electoral mandate of the President that wins, whether Democrat or Republican. This distinguishes the economic and social agendas of Democrats and Republicans when in government.

Given that the central bank (Fed) exercises independent monetary policy, and as long as it coordinates this in an appropriate policy mix towards the fiscal side to achieve its objectives of maximum employment (unemployment at 3.6 to 4.5 percent, median value of 4.2 percent) stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates (consistent with 2 percent inflation), the most fundamental choice of voters and politicians they elect in the Democratic or Republican folds is the medium-term fiscal policy signaled.

Either side relies on top experts and think-tanks to generate evidence-based advice.

Democrats adhere to Keynesian economic principles and favour taxation that funds government spending to grow and stabilise the economy, with large doses of social progress- education, health, etc. Republicans chain their policies to supply-side economics. They favour tax cuts to lower business costs but which benefit the growth of big businesses and the wealthy, focusing maintenance of infrastructure, security, and schemes acting “tough on crime”.

Though oversimplified, these policies pursued by each party are true as ideology. Elections give birth and credence to how the competing ideologies play out in Budget making.

To effect electoral socio-economic choices, the OMB works to assist the elected President to generate and deliver on his electoral promises through budget allocations and execution. In the US, the President lays his proposals to Congress, aligned to the party ideologies and orientations, and distinct from the Federal Treasury Secretary (Minister of Finance). The latter manages revenues and debt.

Development of budget allocations and assignment of spending priorities are the preserve of OMB which works with the President and inputs from all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). OMB prepares the Budget that the President delivers to Parliament.

To underpin the technical nature of hearings in budget-making between the President and Parliament in Kenya, the latter, as the legislative arm of government that ultimately passes the Appropriations Bill into the law authorising spending, has a bipartisan Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) (equivalent to the Congressional Budget Office or CBO in the USA).

Kenya’s PBO already operates on this PBO model and provides Parliament with technical support on budget making. It’s doing sterling work for our parliamentarians. While Kenya is yet to establish an OMB in the Office of the President (OP), leading emerging economies long embraced the framework combining the functions of budget-making, execution and monitoring with the highest office in the Land.