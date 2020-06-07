Ideas & Debate We need stricter regulations for private equity fund firms

Fairmont The Norfolk. The hotel had earlier announced it was firing all its employees, citing the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic but has withdrawn a memo to that effect. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Norfolk Hotel recently shocked Kenyans when it announced that due to indefinite closure, it was terminating employment contracts for all its employees at the Fairmont Norfolk and the Fairmont Mara.

Management cited the Covid-19 pandemic which has grounded global travel and effectively cut off tourists from Kenya. Although it said terminated staff would receive a one-month salary, it still came as a shock that the more than 100-year-old establishment would end operations so abruptly.

The more salient question that has arisen during this time of the pandemic, is how employees are supposed to be treated by employers, and indeed what laws or institutions protect staff from arbitrary sacking in this country.

While the seven labour laws of 2007 and the Employment and Labour Relations Court provide for both legal and institutional frameworks for protection of workers, there are far too many cases of employers trampling on employees’ rights, begging the question whether more stringent regulations need to come into force.

Whilst Fairmont’s case comes against the background of a government-ordered shutdown of many economic activities, some cases are simply egregious. Take the case of Emerging Capital Partners (ECP), an American private equity firm that bought a local construction and infrastructure champion, Spencon with the stated aim of expanding it beyond its already impressive regional footprint.

The saga which was covered in an hour long documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), shows a cavalier cowboy approach to workers’ rights which culminated in ECP selling off Spencon assets, paying their expatriate employees huge emoluments and taking off in the middle of the night, leaving hundreds of Kenyan workers stranded with no pay, and no future.

This simply cannot be allowed. Moreover, it is not the first time ECP and other foreign private equity firms have been accused of such tactics where they swoop in, mine all value and leave empty shells and out of work employees. In some instances, employees have contributed to share ownership schemes, only for the PE firms to sell to other investors and take off without giving the employees compensation for their shares.

Indeed, Rubis Energy, a French company that recently bought oil marketer Kenol Kobil at a valuation of more than Sh23billion, had to contend with ex-employees who went to court to demand that the value of their shares be compensated first before the deal could be approved.

An emerging beacon of light in this wild, wild west, is the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK). The CAK which has now taken over the mandate of approving any mergers or acquisitions in this country, has repeatedly demanded that employees be retained for at least 24 months, on the same terms, after a merger or acquisition.

But what happens after those 24-months elapse? Can the employees be jettisoned like stowaways on a ship?

An evolving school of thought is that Kenya must now bring into being a modern investment treaty, which balances the protection of a foreign investor coming into the country, with public interest, leaving government room to regulate.

Existing investment treaties are mainly bilateral and are skewed against Kenya. Many of them are steeped in colonial legacy when foreign powers needed to have protection of aliens abroad and employed gunboat diplomacy to protect their investments abroad. The treaties Kenya is party to grant too much leeway to investors in the aim of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) but do not protect locals or their interests.

There is also emergent thinking that private equity firms need to be regulated. The behaviour of ECP for example, stripping a leading local enterprise of its most prized assets, while breaking all manner of laws, including bribery, as per the BBC documentary, cannot be the kind of FDI we wish to attract and protect.

The Finance Bill 2020 that is before parliament, suggests a semblance of regulation for private equity and venture capital firms, where they take in public funds such as from pension schemes. But that does not go far enough.

In Europe for example, the European Investment Bank (EIB), which was one of the contributors to the ECP fund that bought into Spencon, has come under pressure from legislators about its opaqueness and especially how some of its ventures such as in ECP and Spencon have led to trouble. Plans to force it to have higher disclosure requirements are now being considered.

Many local companies have been forced to lay off workers, following laid down procedures in the Employment Act of 2007. We therefore cannot allow the likes of ECP to operate under a different set of laws in the name of FDI.