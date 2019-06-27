Ideas & Debate Why high tax on betting won’t curb the practice

In slapping additional 10 per cent excise duty on gambling takings, Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich had a noble goal of protecting young people from the direct and indirect harm of sports betting.

The tax proposal was in line with the restriction on sports betting adverts that were blocked by the High Court in May 2019.

While the intention was right, it is worthy interrogating whether the taxation approach was the optimal one as virtuous intentions alone do not make for good policies.

If the CS meant to protect the young, then we need to pose and answer three questions in order to evaluate the effectiveness of the tax on gambling outcomes.

First, how does gambling evolve from a worthy pastime into a disorder? Second, are the betting promotion strategies adopted by gambling firms deleterious to the bettors? Finally, is a price-based penalty enough to dissuade the youth from gambling?

Sports betting is a potentially entertaining activity and could be an enjoyable past time that can be utilised to raise funds and create awareness of sports.

However, there are two issues of concern that makes betting particularly addictive: the illusion of control and the normalisation of betting in the mainstream media.

Elizabeth Cowley, Donnel Briley, Colin Farrel of the University of Sydney Business School, tackle this issue in their 2015 article, “How do gamblers maintain an illusion of control? ” in the Journal of Business Research.

The researchers pose the question, “Why, after experiencing inevitable losses, do frequent gamblers continue to spend money on gambling?”

Part of the answer is the illusion of control (IOC), postulated by Langer (1975), where individuals hold fallacious beliefs about their control over the uncontrollable, random or chance-determined event.

Specifically, some people believe that they are more skilled at predicting the outcome when gambling than other people.

Results from Gambler's Belief Questionnaire (GBQ) illustrate an active link between IOC and problem gambling.

However, in sports betting, the chances of losing are always higher than winning. Research in behavioural economics shows that people do not base their retrospective evaluations on the total pain and pleasure felt during experiences.

Instead, people weigh specific episodes of their experiences more than others. Hence, bettors are likely to recall episodes where they won better than times they lost. The mind is wired to suppresses negative experiences.

A related issue is the normalisation of gambling in the media, not just in Kenya, but across the globe.

Researchers like Dyall, Tse & Kingi highlight the worrying trend where sports betting firms culturally embedded betting in sports. The “gamblification” of sport has led to a symbiotic relationship between sports and gambling, exploiting fan loyalty to make money.

The result is the brainwashing to the point where exposure of young people to gambling advertising reinforces that it is a fun, harmless leisure activity, which is associated with an easy way to win money.

Continuous exposure may lead to problem gambling, including addiction.

Hibai Lopez-Gonzalez, Mark D. Griffiths, Susana Jimenez-Murcia and Ana Estévez have examined the perceptions of sports bettors under treatment regarding the effects of sports betting adverts on betting behaviour.

Three issues stand out. The first is price-related gambling promotions, especially the use of bonuses. In Kenya, a welcome bonus is a significant feature used to lure gambling beginners.

Secondly, the use of personalised communications in the form of personal emails with enclosed bonuses, phone calls, text messages, and pop-ups during online gambling sessions are very persuasive.

Going back to the proposition to raise excise duty on betting in a bid to curb it, it is also worthwhile to consider the price elasticity of demand for sports betting, especially at the lower end of the market.

If the price elasticity of demand for gambling services is low, the incidence of the tax may fall on the bettors.

Moreover, where the elasticity is low, then a small price change may not significantly alter the demand for sports betting.

It means, therefore, that the price of a bet may go up without necessarily lowering the demand for betting, especially where bettors place bets on small denominations in line with the denomination cognitive bias.

Given that the options available for betting are many, including online platforms, increased taxation could push sports betting underground where the government has no control.

To deal with gambling, the government needs to develop a full package of interventions to protect bettors. An approach based on piece-meal interventions may not work well.

The answer to the betting problem lies in a combination of better regulation and education, including financial disincentives to discourage betting. The government should set and enforce minimum and maximum betting amounts and frequency to shield the poor. Also, there should be tighter limits on betting adverts.

Lastly and importantly, there should be surveillance on betting addiction, a public health concern. Financial education would also help gamblers discern the impacts of their habits on their financial wellbeing as well as that of their families.