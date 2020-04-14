Ideas & Debate Working from home isn’t a problem, management is

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended life as we ‘normally’ perceive it. Until the pandemic hit home, few people knew of Zoom, Google Hangouts or Skype. Working from home was reserved for a few Bohemians mainly working in the tech industry whose stereotypical depiction in the movies cannot be gainsaid.

Therefore, it was expected that as soon as office workers started working from home, there would be a few hiccups related to this novel working experience. On April 10, the Business Daily published the results of a survey showing that “81 percent of staff working from home were unproductive”. Inasmuch as there may be truth in that poll, it is instructive that the root cause of the “unproductivity” be addressed. Studies have traced contemporary management practices to slavery.

In 2019, the New York Times Magazine ran a project titled 1619. The project was a commemoration of 400 years since August 20, 1619 — the day that is marked as the beginning of slavery in what became the United States of America. On that day a ship, the White Lion, arrived and set anchor on the waters of the Atlantic Ocean adjacent to Jamestown, Virginia.

On board the ship were “20 and odd” people, from present-day Angola, that had been kidnapped by some Portuguese to work as slaves in Veracruz in the colony of New Spain in what is now the Spanish-speaking territory between the Isthmus of Panama and some southern states of the United States. The ship was intercepted by privateers commandeering the White Lion who subsequently sold them to colonists in New England, marking the beginning of two and half centuries of slavery in North America.

The 1619 project sought to address the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow — that is, the subsequent discrimination against people of African descent — on various facets of American life. The series linked the housing sector, the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis that was at the heart of the Great Recession that hit North America and Europe in 2008-2009, management practices, school admission and dropouts amongst people of colour and the poverty that still runs deep in African American neighbourhoods.

Matthew Desmond in his contribution in the project says: “Perhaps you’re reading this at work, maybe at a multinational corporation that runs like a soft-purring engine. You report to someone, and someone reports to you. Everything is tracked, recorded and analysed, via vertical reporting systems, double-entry record keeping and precise quantification. Data seems to hold sway over every operation. It feels like cutting-edge approach to management, but many of these techniques that we now take for granted were developed by and for large plantations.”

Desmond’s work followed other management scholarship that had sought to link slavery to many of the problems that bedevil scientific management practices around the world. The thesis of 1619 and these other academic projects is that the concept of scientific management is steeped in the practices that slave drivers used to rein in slaves in slave plantations.

Caitlin Rosenthal in her book Accounting for Slavery: Masters and Management argues that modern day management practices such as the “Gantt’s task and bonus system”, and “task management” are relics of the slave plantations of the ante-bellum American South. She finds fault with the works of Frederick Winslow Taylor whose The Principles of Scientific Management forms the foundation for the management profession.

Rosenthal writes that during a Congressional committee meeting in 1911, Taylor was called upon to testify on the effects of the new management practices on the lives of the workers. He touted the scientific management as a cornerstone in management practices. His critics proffered that the new management practices were nothing short of slavery.

She writes that a worker called upon to testify before the committee likened scientific management to “getting down to slavery” and that managers exerted extreme control, “following you when you are at your job... and with a stop watch stand over you while you bend down to pick up a few rods.

A unionist testifying before the same committee stated that scientific management practices “reduced the men to virtual slavery, low wages,” and that it had “engendered such an air of suspicion among the men that each man regards every other man as a possible traitor or spy.”

These sentiments are echoed, albeit from a psychoanalytic perspective, in the works of Christophe Dejours. Dejours argues that psychoanalysis and ergonomics are key in understanding the pathologies related to the workplace. His approach is referred to as the “psychodynamics of work”.

In his paper “Alienation and the Psychodynamics of Work”, Dejours looks at various pathologies in the workplace to explain among other things, suicides related to burnout. He argues that one can link work-related suicides to the manner in which the workplace is organised. He proffers that management processes insist on coordination as opposed to cooperation, thus leading to alienation of the self and the reality of work.

Dejours states that the standards of total quality management force workers to “hide any deviations they make from their instructions in order to meet the goals they have been set (negotiating the gap between the idealised conception of the organisation of work and the reality of the labour process). Everyone is thus increasingly called on to participate in a distorted and embellished description of reality that hides deviations but also reality. This can go all the way down to the balance sheets themselves.”

He further argues that “individualised assessment, when coupled with performance-based contracts, management by objectives, results centres, or profit centres, leads to a generalised competition between agents, departments within the same company, subsidiaries, branches, workshops, etc.” This leads to an “every-man-for-himself scenario, a sense of competition that goes as far as dishonesty among colleagues and growing mistrust between agents.”

He argues that this scenario could be improved, for the sake of the psychological wellbeing of a worker, by encouraging “cooperation” between workers in the performance of their tasks as opposed to “coordination.” In a paper, co-authored with Jean-Phillipe Deranty, “The Centrality of Work”, Dejours and Deranty argue that a system steeped in “coordination” leads to a top-down dictatorship, akin to slavery, where orders are to be taken without being questioned. They argue that there is likely to be a slowdown in production where workers do nothing but obey. This is because workers cannot collaborate in elaborating the rules that are required to perform a task by creating a “collective competence” as collaboration eliminates the “everyone for himself” scenario.

MANAGEMENT PRACTICES

If one looks at the management practices in Kenya, it is trite that they are steeped in the theory of scientific management that finds its origin in slave plantations. In many workplaces in Kenya, the word “boss” is synonymous with a fire-breathing superior who shuffles from one office cubicle to another to ensure that every person is seated at his or her desk and working on something. “Targets”, “Performance”, “Tasks”, “compensation”, “rewards”, “bottom-line” are buzzwords in management lingo in Kenya.

The Kenyan worker is trained and expected to work under strict coordination meaning that he or she can only perform when confronted with “carrot and stick” mechanisms. Used to being monitored throughout his or her formative years by “class monitors” and “prefects”, the Kenyan worker is unwittingly a “slave” and the boss, a slave driver. Therefore, it should not come as a surprise that the Consumer Insight Poll paints a picture of a worker working from home who feels that he or she is unproductive. Being used to an office setting akin to a slave plantation, the Kenyan worker cannot work under little or no supervision.

He or she is used to being productive under the pain of sanction such as a pay cut, which is no different from a plantation overseer’s whip. As such, it is disingenuous for one to speak of “an unproductivity” worker performing his work duties from home without looking at the genesis of the conundrum which is, the management practices that we tout as harbingers of an organisation’s success are relics of slavery. Until these practices are changed, management practitioners and workers will perceive the experience of working from home as being unproductive.