Why, oh why has Yatani taken sting out of the Budget?

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Behavioural scientists might be interested in exploring why well-meaning and rational people, especially consumers, yearn for one thing and when they get it, start yearning for something different right away.

Growing up, I remember that every June we would give anything to know in advance what goods would have taxes slapped on them, thus making them more costly.

A week or so to Budget Day, we would start noticing that sugar was suddenly in short supply and we would automatically presume that prices would go up at midnight on Budget Day. So we would embark on a hunt for sugar wherever it was to be found.

The more one searched, the further one had to go as urban myth-makers sent potential buyers every which way, often on a wild goose chase. Now I know that was a “false economy” but it gave our lives meaning.

These days, thanks to State officers like Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, the veil has been lifted from the budgeting process. We can now tell by April what commodities will be affected by new taxation measures.

That means we have more than ample time to buy excess stock, say of tissue paper, if we know import duty on imported paper will go up. And even after the Budget has been read, we still get a two-week window in which to stock up.

In the past, we knew the most likely targets; bread, cigarettes, sugar, alcohol, fuel. Now, the game has changed and the consumer goods that were a low-hanging fruit for the Treasury and the taxman in yesteryear have been replaced by new kids on the block.

Now Treasury targets such esoteric candidates as pension benefits, savings on home ownership and capital gains on sale of shares.

Although these new taxes may have expanded the vocabulary of many, they do not resonate with the masses, who yearn for the days “when Budget was Budget” and every consumer of recreational beverages, just like every smoker, would be on tenterhooks on Budgete Day to know what the minister had in store as “sin taxes”.

It also justified the “sins” because we believed by indulging we were contributing to nation building.

When we were young, ambitious and full of ideas, we yearned for the day we would be employed so that we too, like the government, could plan our own budgets.

However, no sooner did we pocket our first salaries than all ideas about budgeting took flight, never to return until mid-month when we needed a supplementary budget in the form of a salary advance.

Back in the day, when HR managers were called “Personel”, we had to submit a written justification, which went into your file, and which could be used as evidence that you were a poor financial planner.

In those days, salaries were paid in cash because it was so difficult to open a bank account, making it all the harder to have financial discipline at a time when there was so much in the world that caught the eye. Today, KRA is itching to link every bank account to its database.

Once we had stable jobs, we started yearning for subsidiary income, so we either embraced side hustles or forged a love relationship with lenders.

Again, since there were no digital loans, we borrowed mainly from co-operative societies and gullible friends and only rarely from banks. Those were the days when the cost of loans was nearer to the stars than to the moon.

With the discovery of loans, we started budgeting for cars and, yes, high-end electronics and furniture. Which was all fine until our contemporaries went into government and carried these new ethos with them.

Now, the government has been borrowing as though loans will go out of fashion tomorrow. Even when it outlines its Budget, it will not bat an eyelid stating that it can only raise half of the money it needs. And even from that half, a huge chunk is set aside “to retire” old debts. Only that the retirement age keeps changing because we routinely need to borrow from Njoroge to pay Anyango.

In the process, we find ourselves revising the old loan limits set in law so that we can comply with the new ones.

But budgeting is itself fraught with numerous pitfalls which make not budgeting more attractive.

For instance, as a boy, I remember a bachelor neighbour who insisted on writing down every penny he spent. In the first month of this diligent record keeping, he discovered, to his horror, that he had spent Sh1,000 all by himself — money that he could have saved for a greater private good.

Back in the day, Sh1,000 was quite a tidy sum. With less than Sh2, you could get a bottle of Tusker Export, a shilling bought you 20 sweets and a loaf of bread cost about 75 cents.

Once the man had done the math, he was so distraught at his spendthrift ways that he decided to buy one last item — the rope with which he propelled himself to eternal damnation.

To this day, for me, the man represents consumers who buy goods for bad reasons.

Goods by their very nature are neither good nor bad; they are value-free. However, consumers can attach value judgment to them one way or the other. And this is why we find ourselves in a conundrum.