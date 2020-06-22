Ideas & Debate Does the co-operative movement have a Covid response plan?

The cooperatives movement is a vital cog in Kenya’s formal financial services architecture.

It has mobilised deposits to the tune of Sh732 billion and has a loan portfolio of about Sh700 billion.

In his speech during the International Cooperatives Day on July 22, 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that 12 deposit taking saccos had been enlisted in the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company which is designed to help long-term and more affordable home ownership financing in Kenya.

But unlike the banking sector where market regulation is under one body, the Central Bank of Kenya, the cooperatives movement has this role played by two watchdogs.

The Commissioner for Cooperative Development serves as the watchdog for non-deposit taking cooperatives.

The Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (Sasra) provides oversight on 174 licensed deposit taking saccos. This dichotomy has been known to present challenges.

In its January 2020 Technical Assistance Report on Kenya, the International Monetary Fund observed that a number of non-deposit taking cooperatives failed to report their balance sheet data to the Commissioner for Cooperatives. This presents a blind spot not only with regard to the financial muscle of the sector but more importantly with regard to underlying vulnerabilities as was brought to the fore during the woes that befell Ekeza Sacco in 2019.

The draft Cooperative Policy (2019) proposes to strengthen Sasra to serve as the single regulator of cooperative societies.

The second issue that could be undermining the cooperatives movement’s efforts, including its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been the clash of roles between the national government and the county governments.

It is only now that the draft Cooperative Policy (2019) seeks to address this lacuna by clearly identifying the roles to be played by the two levels of government.