How draft law is likely to redefine employment, expand workers' rights

Under the draft Employment Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 employers will be unable to prescribe a dress code or uniform for their employees even in sectors such as nursing where uniform is the norm. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The draft Employment Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 published by the Kenya Law Reform Commission on its website in April this year proposes far-reaching changes to Kenyan labour law.

Granted, the draft Bill does not address all the deficiencies in the Employment Act, 2007, but goes a long way in streamlining some provisions which have been impractical to implement due to poor drafting and inconsistent interpretations by the Employment & Labour Relations Court and the Court of Appeal. It introduces some fairly progressive labour practices in line with current global trends.

The draft Bill proposes to change the definition of ‘employee’ to exclude apprentices and learners. This means that henceforth trainees and interns will not be entitled to statutory employment benefits as is currently the case.

The new definition also pegs the employment relationship to the degree of direct control that an employer has over the employee. This is meant to distinguish an employment relationship from other analogous forms of working relationships such as consultancies and independent contracts which on paper state that they do not create an employment relationship yet for all practical purposes the worker is an employee except by name. These arrangements are normally entered into where the employer desires to avoid the legal obligations of an employment such as paying the minimum wage or providing statutory benefits like medical cover, housing allowance or annual leave. The proposal is in line with the current local jurisprudence in which the courts have held that in such situations they look at the substance rather than the form in determining whether an employment relationship exists or not.

The grounds of discrimination both in employment and recruitment have been widely expanded. They will henceforth include health status (not just HIV), ethnic or social origin, colour, conscience, belief, culture, dress and, curiously, birth. This is in addition to the existing grounds of race, sex, pregnancy, marital status, colour, disability, religion and language.

While the proposed changes are meant to align employment law with Article 27 of the Constitution, some of the grounds, specifically, age, dress, birth, belief and culture are likely to be controversial. For instance, although under Kenyan law there is no statutory retirement age in the private sector, most employers have a retirement policy. If this law is passed, such policies will become illegal and, consequently, asking an employee to retire will constitute discrimination. Similarly, employers will be unable to prescribe a dress code or uniform for their employees even in sectors such as nursing where uniform is the norm. The slogan ‘my dress my choice” is well on its way towards acquiring legislative recognition! That an employer cannot discriminate against an employee/prospective employee on grounds of conscience and belief will also pose no mean challenges especially to faith based institutions.

It is not clear in what circumstances a person will experience discrimination on account of birth unless the correct reference is to ‘place of birth.’

While one should not be discriminated against on the basis of their culture, they should also not be allowed to conduct themselves in an objectionable manner under the pretext of living their culture at the workplace.

Further, based on the draft Bill, an employment contract will no longer contain particulars of the employee’s age or gender. The first challenge with this requirement is how the employer/prospective employer will determine age of the employee for purposes of job suitability, retirement or eligibility to pension benefits including NSSF, which is normally triggered by age.

Absence of employees’ sex identity in the employer’s records will also complicate the maintenance of gender balance at the workplace. Currently, the law provides that any employer with 20 or more employees is required to have a sexual harassment policy in place. This draft Bill reduces this number to five. This means that many households will be thrown into the net. Employers with only five employees are probably too small to afford the cost of developing human resources policies.

Under the proposed law, employers will no longer be allowed to impose restrictive covenants in employment contracts. These are provisions which prohibit the employee from working for a competitor or setting up a competing business within a specified duration or geographical area following the termination of employment. The draft law declares such restrictions to be void.

While this is a welcome development and in line with the modern jurisprudence, the draft law falters when it provides that the period for the non-disclosure of confidential information and trade secrets may be limited “for a reasonable period”. This provision should be deleted because proprietary information does not cease being confidential after any specific period. The proposal is likely to promote industrial espionage where competitors plant phoney employees at their rivals’ businesses with clear instructions to resign as soon as they have acquired commercially valuable information.

Another significant change proposed in the new law is the provision for an automatic transfer of employees following the disposal of the employer as a going concern through a sale, merger or operation of law. The proposed law, which mirrors the UK Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations (TUPE) Regulations, makes it mandatory for all employees affected by an impending the merger or acquisition of their employer to be consulted and, in particular, informed of the manner in which the transaction will affect them.

The proposed law also provides that the transfer of a business shall not operate to terminate any contract of employment prior or subsequent to the transaction. This is meant to protect employees from lay-offs that result directly from the acquisition of a business.

All the employees of the business being merged or acquired will be automatically transferred to the acquirer of the business without any loss of benefits or contractual dues.

Further, the new owner shall be liable for all the employees’ dues stretching back to the commencement of the employment contract. This means that the acquirer will take over all the labour-related obligations of the acquired enterprise including pensions and other liabilities like pending court cases initiated by or against the acquired business.

While in principle the law on this matter has been long overdue, the proposed Bill is rather populist both in its tone and effect. It should be adjusted to align it with the realities of business and the manner in which M&A transactions are practically structured. For instance, it should specify the period within which the employee is protected against termination both prior and subsequent to the acquisition of the business. As currently drafted, it will operate as a blanket protection for all employees including those who deserve to be dismissed for valid reasons during the transaction period. The prohibition on termination should be limited to redundancy, thereby leaving it open to the employer to exercise its contractual rights of termination at any time and for any other valid reason.

Finally, the law should allow the transacting parties to enter into alternative arrangements for the settlement of employee dues up to the date of the transaction.