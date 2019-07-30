Ideas & Debate Employers face Sh1 million penalty for withholding wages



This series, which started on Tuesday, seeks to analyse the proposed changes under the draft Employment Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019 published by the Kenya Law Reform Commission on its website in April this year , their impact on the employment landscape and the challenges expected to arise in in the implementation of some of the new requirements if passed into law.

Most M&A transactions are structured in such a way that even where the purchaser is taking over all the employees, the original employer bears the liabilities accrued up to the date of the transaction.

This enables the new owner to start on a clean slate by issuing new contracts to all transferring employees on substantially similar terms as the previous contracts but without taking over past liabilities for which it was not responsible unless the parties agree to factor that in the purchase price.

Currently the law is silent on what happens to the employee upon the death of an employer. The draft law proposes that the death of the employer will result in the termination of the employment relationship but the estate of the employer will be responsible for payment of the employee’s terminal dues.

Where, however, the employee was employed in a business, he will be considered to have become redundant and paid accordingly by the estate of the employer.

Should the business continue in operation as a going concern, the employment contract will not be terminated or in any way affected by the death of the employer

The draft law enhances the punishment for recruiting, trafficking and using forced labour from Sh500,000 to Sh5,000,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, up from two years.

The Employment Act contains a curious provision that all salary in Kenya must be paid in Kenya shillings. This has caused considerable inconvenience to expatriates and staff employed by international organisations who for practical reasons prefer payment in foreign currency.

This has been addressed by the proposed law which provides that salary may be paid in any currency recognised in Kenya. As a matter of fact the current provision is honoured more in breach than compliance.

Wages remain a jealously protected item under Kenyan law. The penalty for fiddling with employees’ wages will be increased from Sh100,000 to Sh1 million, in addition to repaying the amount wrongfully withheld or deducted from the employee’s remuneration.

The law on overtime in Kenya has been murky, with both employers and employees not being sure whether it is payable as a matter of law and if so how much.

In particular, it is generally accepted and the courts have confirmed, that management staff are not entitled to overtime. It is assumed that this is already considered when fixing their remuneration since their role necessarily requires them to put in extra hours.

The draft amendment attempts to clarify the position by providing that overtime is generally payable unless the parties have agreed otherwise. It is therefore essential for the employment contract to specify whether the particular employee will be entitled to overtime or not.

Even where it has been agreed, the draft law proposes that no employee shall be required to work for more than 12 hours per day, with or without pay.

The applicable rate for overtime is one and half times the normal rate for any extra time worked and twice the normal rate where the employee is required to work either on a public holiday or his weekly day of rest.

Night work has also been regulated. No employee will be required to undertake night work unless this has been agreed in the contract. In addition, night work will attract an extra allowance over and above the normal salary.

Unfortunately the draft law does not specify the amount or rate of computing the allowance. It should indicate a percentage of the gross salary to protect employees against exploitation by being paid ridiculous allowances. Night workers will also be entitled to transportation to and from their homes.

The employer is required to explain to the employee all the health risks and hazards associated with night work, as well as meeting the cost of any medical examinations and treatment that might be required by such an employee.