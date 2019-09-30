Ideas & Debate LETTERS: The irony of staying private on social media

On social media, people across the world have your data. FILE PHOTO | NMG

I was walking home one evening when a timid looking stranger called my name. Noticing the puzzled look on my face, he quickly explained that he was a security guard at an institution I had visited.

He had noted my name and face because apparently I share names with his relative or neighbour.

Two things assailed me from that random encounter. One, security guards look a lot less menacing when they change to civilian clothes. Second, and more importantly, it made me to start wondering just how many people silently carry pieces of information about us without our knowledge. And can those different individuals pool all that information together to provide a full profile of who we really are?

That thought sent shivers down my spine because I quickly realised that it is already happening in the online world.

Whereas in the physical world bringing together different people who may have pieces of your personal identifiers is a huge task, collating bits and pieces of you into a complete picture is not as difficult.

advertisement

Just like I had to prove my identity to access services at the institution I visited, in order for us to enjoy the value and convenience of the internet, we have to give up some of our information. Pulling that information from your different accounts and internet activity is relatively easy.

It reminded me of a recent article in this newspaper that reported that Kenyans are the most carefree internet users in the world. The article reported a study by the UNCTAD how a dismal 44 percent of Kenyan internet users are concerned about data privacy and their security online.

Granted, while privacy is a basic survival instinct, it is not an easy concept to define and it might mean different things to different people. It can, however, be explained as the claim of individuals to determine for themselves when, how and to what extent information about them is communicated to others.

Each individual is continually engaged in a personal adjustment process in which we balance the desire for privacy with the desire for disclosure and communication.

And that is why privacy, and especially internet privacy, is challenging to navigate.

Internet privacy is concerned with the ability to control what information to reveal about ourselves and to control who accesses that information. Privacy concerns on the internet differ from offline privacy issues because online it is collected silently and it is often inexpensive and unobtrusive.

Like explained earlier, data on the internet can also be merged from different sources. Private individuals do not have small easy-to-use and cost-effective tools to protect themselves in the online world. Total privacy is not even desirable, unless you want to be hermitically removed from popular culture.

Any interaction, both online and offline involves revealing some information about ourselves. We all want the convenience of using our computing devices to communicate, find directions, transact, all from the comfort of our houses. In the current internet-driven world, it is hard to live without sharing information online because of social media, we transact online and also we work remotely.

Social media makes it hard to stay private. Information shared is public by default, and many social media sites do not make the options to make your account private easily accessible or navigable. Some attributes like profile photos on Facebook cannot be fully privatised.

Also, visibility has its advantages and some people actively seek it. It can be beneficial for professional development. Individuals place their personal profiles on job search sites like LinkedIn, while the creative industry professionals develop and share their portfolio on online platforms. It is also helpful to people seeking broad audiences for their message.

The lure of lower costs and higher earnings also make us adopt online solutions without thinking about privacy. For example, when we download a free software application to our device, the price we unknowingly pay could be access to information on the device. But we rarely consider this.