Letters AU response to Covid-19 pandemic commendable

To the utter shock of many, the first chapter of this decade has come with panic and grief brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. FILE PHOTO | NMG

At the turn of the new decade months ago, the world was ecstatic that with it came some good tidings. To the utter shock of many, the first chapter of this decade has come with panic and grief brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the first case was reported in December 2019 in China, the number of Coronavirus cases has risen globally to 1.69 million – according to data from World Health Organisation (WHO). These figures are from 213 countries with 52 from Africa – only Comoros and Lesotho have not reported a case. Africa has recorded 9,728 cases, 2,358 recoveries and 415 deaths.

Alarmed by the potential of the global economy grinding to a halt, African leaders caucusing in Addis Ababa for the AU’s 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in February recommended that Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) activates its Emergency Operations Centre and Incident Management System to improve surveillance, emergency response and prevention of the disease.

This came on the backdrop of the first confirmed Covid-19 case in Egypt while the second (the first in sub-Saharan Africa) was in Nigeria. The AU was concerned that the pandemic would be difficult to nip in the bud if proper preventive measures were not adopted in time.

A two-pronged approach was adopted: immediate rapid response and the post-Covid-19 measures. Initially, AU’s focus was on enhancing surveillance for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) 8 (which has a genetic correlation to Covid-19 virus), notifying authorities on persons who meet the case definition for SARI and those with travel history record from Covid-19 hotspots.

With confirmed cases escalating, AU called for urgent restriction of movement or lockdown to and from affected areas to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

To create a war chest for the pandemic, AU urged member states to consider reviewing their budgets to reflect prioritization of spending in healthcare systems moreso on the infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, laboratory tests, personal protection equipment (PPEs) and social protection for the vulnerable population.

Additionally, member states have also adopted fiscal and monetary policy measures aimed at increasing liquidity to support affected SMEs – drivers of production, job creation, contribution to exports and facilitating equitable distribution of income.

Some member states have gone ahead to commit special Covid-19 funds to fight the pandemic.

The AU has also directed the African Union Commission (AUC) to lead debt relief negotiations of African external debt amounting Sh23.6 trillion for a swift response by individual member states and within the Regional Economic Communities (RECs).

AU chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigerian economist), Dr Donald Kaberuka (Rwandan economist), Tidjane Thiam (Ivorian banker) and Trevor Manuel (South Africa’s former finance minister) as AU’s Covid-19 Special Envoys to mobilize international support for a comprehensive stimulus package, deferred debt and interest payments.

Member states have been encouraged to partner with the private sector to raise funds for fighting the pandemic. The AU in partnership with Africa CDC launched a public-private partnership initiative – Africa Covid-19 Response Fund, to raise an initial Sh15 billion to prevent transmission and circa Sh40 billion for the procurement of medical supplies and social protection.

The billionaire founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma, has donated medical equipment towards this cause. For post-pandemic, the AU has urged member states to strengthen the productive capacity of the private sector to process raw materials locally.

This is meant to improve domestic resource mobilization and minimise supply chain disruptions caused by the continent’s dependence on external financial flows estimated to be 11.6 percent of Africa’s GDP compared to 6.6 percent of developing economies’ GDP.

Due to the overstretched health systems, the AU has recommended the need for African countries to complete the signing and ratification of the African Medicine Agency (AMA) – a specialized agency of the AU for regulating medical products.

This is part of the AU's efforts for establishing regional public private