Letters LETTERS: Access to information key in civilian oversight

The National Assembly in session. FILE PHOTO \ NMG

Makueni County prides itself as one of the counties in Kenya with an elaborate public participation policy and a dedicated website that documents all the projects the county government has undertaken since 2013, the location of the projects, the amount of money allocated for each project and the completion status of each project.

Article 35 of the Constitution of Kenya reaffirms the right of the public to access information from government and private entities. The incorporation of this provision in the Constitution was necessitated by the need for open, participatory and accountable governance.

In September 2016, Kenya enacted the Access to Information Act pursuant to Article 35 of the Constitution to provide a framework for full realisation of the right of access to information. This was a bold and unequivocal statement aimed at enhancing good governance in the country.

It also enabled Kenya to meet its obligations on access to information under the various international legal instruments.

Access to information is critical for enabling citizens to exercise their voice, to effectively monitor and hold duty bearers to account, and to enter into informed dialogue about decisions which affect their lives. It is seen as vital for empowering all citizens, including vulnerable and marginalised people, to claim their broader rights and entitlements. But the potential contribution to good governance of access to information lies in both the willingness of government to be transparent, as well as the ability of citizens to demand and use information – both of which may be constrained in low capacity settings.

advertisement

In many counties, the county executives and assemblies withhold important information and conduct shoddy public participation fora as a formality as a way of rubberstamping projects, policies and regulations which they have passed without the public input.

Citizens still find it difficult to participate in the identification of projects and the budget making process due to the unwillingness of those in charge to share information to enable the public to effectively participate.

Counties have a responsibility to involve the public when crafting the County Integrated Development Plans (CIDP) and policies. Involvement of the public ensures that the counties implement projects that are people-centred and the people are able to hold the relevant county government department accountable when projects are not undertaken as per the outlined standards.

It also ensures that corruption is eliminated since the people are aware of the amounts the various projects are allocated.

Access to information, therefore, forms the basic and important right which underline the whole process of public participation.

The government both at the national and county levels need to inform the public about their plans and the type of documents it wants to adopt at the beginning of the process. It should also ensure that the public have timely access to all information throughout the process. The operationalisation of good governance principles such as transparency and participation depends largely on the degree of access that citizens have to government information.

Citizens need means to engage with governments and to assess, through access to relevant and timely information, the extent to which governments are performing the responsibilities of public office effectively and efficiently.

If governments are to be transparent about how and why decisions are made, they need to both give citizens the opportunity to contribute to the process, and provide relevant timely information regarding those decisions.

In particular, democratic policy making should be conducted transparently and should allow opportunities for the public to contribute to those policies.

The idea of civilian oversight is rooted in Article 1 of the Constitution which states that all sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya. Therefore, Executive, Judicial and Legislative authority, at national and county levels of government, is exercised on behalf of the people.

Hence, citizens have the right and obligation to supervise these public institutions. Article 10 of the Constitution on National Values and Principles of Governance gives citizens an opportunity to access public information that is important in relation to governance.