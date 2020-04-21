Letters Covid-19 response key to reopening of economy

The whole country is already under a 7 pm to 5 am curfew while movement in and out of Nairobi metropolitan area and Mombasa and Kilifi counties has been curtailed, except for essential supplies.

As the government scales up testing, it will give a clear number and trajectory of infections in the country to inform policy decisions. Already, discussions have centred on extension of curtailment of movement to include other affected countries and also an entire lockdown of the whole country for a couple of weeks.

Protection of life is paramount and is the whole essence of the state. Therefore, all programmes meant to stop the progression of the pandemic should be supported by all citizens.

However, that does not negate the need for a discussion on the options available to facilitate the reopening of the economy for full economic activities, either as the pandemic is being fought or once it has been subdued.

The economy is haemorrhaging. The hospitality industry is basically dead while other sectors are operating at the ‘basal metabolic rate’. Joblessness is at an all time high and tax collection will take a beating.

With a large debt burden, the National Treasury does not have much leeway to absorb any serious shocks, like the one presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The critical question therefore is whether it is possible to mainstream the Covid-19 responses into the day to day lives so that people can proceed with their economic activities while at the same time being able to subdue the pandemic.

The key question is whether the measures proposed by healthcare professionals to stop transmission of the disease can be implemented within the framework of an economy that is in full production, without curtailment of movement hours or movement into and out of some regions.

For example can Kenyans keep social distance in their places of work, wash their hands and sanitise, use masks among others? This is possible and there are calls for creation of a ‘new normal.’

Social distancing can be maintained through the creation of staggered working hours, possibly a 24-hour economy, with working shifts.

The public sector will need to take lead in this case by creating three shifts of workers, working eight hours each. This can be implemented in major economic hubs like Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and Eldoret among others.

As a matter of fact, such urban centres are the most congested and social distancing may not be difficult to maintain in rural outposts even during the ordinary 8 am -5 pm working hours.

The public sector being a large employer and driver of economic activities will give confidence to the private sector to utilize the services of the public sector during the night shift hours.

This will slowly transition the economy into a twenty four hour economy and help deal with the problem of congestion on the major roads in the cities.

Even within the working in shifts, organisations will create a new culture of sanitizing the work environment as frequently as possible.

Shared facilities like washrooms will have dedicated staff who will ensure they are sanitised, possibly after every use. Public markets in major urban centres like Wakulima Market shall also operate on shifts so that only a small number of traders are accommodated at a given time, ensuring the goal of social distancing is attained.

The county governments will ensure the markets are sanitised after every shift and there are sufficient hand washing points as has been recommended by health experts.

The public transport sector will be reengineered for cleanliness and social distancing as not all people will travel using private means.

Also, can we have an environment where critical masses of staff productively work from home? It is possible; the ‘new normal’ requires that instead of investing in office space, firms and indeed the public sector invests in technology to allow as many people as possible deliver results without coming to the physical office.

The home office needs to be the centre of economic production. Virtual interaction is possible, and meetings with management and with clients, preparation and submission of reports can all be done without the need for physical interaction.

Supplies can be sourced virtually and human interactions minimised to only when deliveries are being made.

Ariemba Mogaka