Letters LETTERS: Let us intensify the battle against cancer

The number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70 percent over the next two decades. FILE PHOTO | NMG

On Monday, the country yet again lost a leader to cancer. Joyce Laboso who was the Governor of Bomet County died after a brave fight. Just a few days earlier, we had lost Kibra MP Ken Okoth and before that Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore. Each of these deaths reminds me of the deaths of close family and friends who have lost the battle to cancer.

As a young girl in the 1980’s, I lost my grandmother to breast cancer. She was my dad’s auntie. Not just any auntie, but a mother too. She brought him up following his mother’s death after delivery. At the time, we knew little about cancer and people never spoke about it. I cannot quite remember the events leading to her death. I do not know at what stage she discovered or how long she suffered the disease. All I remember is that she was a lovely soul.

Years later in December 2013, I would lose my mum to the same disease after an eight-year fight. Just three years before that, we had buried my mum’s closest friend after she lost the battle to breast cancer. And as though that was not enough, in 2017, we laid to rest a first cousin who also lost his battle to cancer. He had just turned 40, a father of a beautiful girl. He had big dreams. They were cut short. As a journalist, I wrote a number of articles highlighting the plight of Kenyans both young and old, well known and little known fighting cancer. Some have since passed on. In the years I have worked in public relations, I have also met countless Kenyans who are fighting cancer and have received assistance from some of our clients.Again, we have lost a number of them. As a country, we are losing 32,987 lives every year to cancer according to the International Agency for Research in Cancer 2018 report. This represents close to 45% increase in incidence compared to the previous report that estimated 37,000 new cancer cases in 2012 and an annual mortality of 28,500. Cancer is the third highest cause of death in the country after infectious and cardiovascular diseases. Breast, cervix uteri, Oesophagus, prostate and colorectum cancer are cited as the commonest.

Unfortunately, we are yet to put proper infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, treatment and care.

How many more deaths do we need to experience to prioritise cancer? What will it take for all concerned to say enough is enough? The disease is draining- both to the patient and caregivers. We have the National Cancer Control Strategy 2017-2022. This is the second such strategy that seeks to provide a strategic framework on how to prioritise interventions that will lead to prevention and control of cancer in Kenya.

The strategy outlines the role of various players including the Ministry of Health, Treasury, National Hospital Insurance Fund(NHIF), National Cancer Institute-Kenya, county governments among others. The question is, have each of these played their respective roles? Has the Ministry of Health mobilised resources for cancer control? Is it working with parliament to plough sin tax funds to cancer activities? Do we have population based screening programmes? Has the National Treasury provided necessary funding to national and county governments for cancer control and management? Has it financed cancer systems, infrastructure and regional cancer centres? Has the NHIF, organised targeted screening for those under the cover? Has it incorporated additional benefits to cancer activities? Has the National Cancer Institute Kenya, NCI-Kenya, identified and addressed priority gaps and deficiencies in population-level cancer data to improve the evidence base? Does it advise the Cabinet Secretary on matters relating to the treatment and care of persons with cancer and advise on the relative priorities? And finally, are the county governments shaping cancer services that meet local needs and fostering demand creation? Are they addressing regional disparities? Are they training community health workers/ community health volunteers or supporting training of oncologists in the regions?

Lack of awareness, inadequate diagnostic facilities, lack of treatment facilities and a high poverty index has led to 70- 80 percent of cancer being diagnosed in late stages. In addition, cancer treatment remains extremely expensive and out of reach for the poor.

With only four radiation oncologists, siz medical oncologist, four paediatric oncologists, five radiation therapy technologists, three oncology nurses and two medical physicists in the entire country, the capacity to handle all the cases leaves a lot to be desired.

The number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70 percent over the next two decades, with significant and rising economic effects. Look around you. How many people do you know whether close relatives, friends, and friends of friends that are fighting or have lost the battle to cancer? Should they just be a statistic?