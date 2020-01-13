Letters LETTERS: Millennials should utilise mentors to survive

Millennials a workplace. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Before you eye roll, this is not a similar article you’ve read about millennials a zillion times before. The state of millennials' psychological well-being going into 2020 is looking grim.

Depression and "deaths of hopelessness" continue to increase among millennials, many of whom suffer from loneliness, money stress, and burnout in the workplace. But millennial’s are changing the way people look at mental health by being more open about their issues and de-stigmatizing rehabilitation/healing.

A majority also feel that their employments have an outsize role in their overall psychological well-being. For the reason that there are extensive work hours and stagnant remunerations, millennials agonize from higher rates of exhaustion than other generations. Many of them have even quit their jobs for mental-health reasons. While some millennials can't afford to get help, it is time to get others involved in their journey, if they are ready to grow their career. Mentors can offer insights from their own experiences, help you think more advantageously, and open doors. Some mentors stay with you throughout your career, some are with you at a particular job, and some for one project.

There is a significant mentoring gap in the Kenya with approximately over 100,000 graduates – emergent without a mentor. Having a mentor is important.

A mentor’s role isn’t that of a technical resource for one to consult, it’s one of support and encouragement. Whether you are a first-time mentee, or a long-time one, These 3 C’s” of being a mentee can guide you to become a great one: Your Confidence will be developed. As a mentee to an experienced person, you need someone to talk to. Practice your empathy and active listening as you hear from your mentors about their struggles with a project, school experience, or teammates.

This can encourage you by sharing your own struggles and overcoming something difficult in your career or personal life.

You are going to learn a lot from your mentor, and this in turn makes you Collaborator’s. It is estimated that 47 percent of mentees develop stronger leadership skills and confidence in leading a team as you drink from the source of technical or entrepreneurial advice, but as an active collaborator.

The two (or more) of you are working together to solve problems, learn new things, and explore new subjects. You’re learning too, and by modeling that learning, you’re showing that it’s okay to not know everything, that learning is a lifelong project, and that not immediately having the right answer isn’t a barrier to success. You have knowledge & proficiency, even if it’s not a 1:1 match with the projects your mentor is working on, and you can bring both that expertise and your experience to bear on the problems they’re facing, thus getting a Coach. As this is not only applied to sports, your Coach offers guidance and support, and helps you back up when they stumble. I am reminded that as a mentor you don’t do the work. Your job is to be part of their journey. Help your mentees get comfortable with making mistakes and with directing their own learning and chasing their curiosity.

This mentor breakdown applies far beyond career. Believing in your mentor-mentee relationship and expressing confidence what you are working on promotes you to talk through problems, get new perspective, and someone to trust with thoughts and fears.

It can oblige as a wakeup call to see the goals achieved and also reducing the cold hard numbers of depression issues, along with the inevitable life-taking decisions they point to: Your mental health depends on it.