LETTERS: How to ensure sustainable food security agenda

Food security agenda is a topic requiring no introduction. Article 43 of the Constitution (1) (c); affirms the right to be free from hunger and to have adequate food of acceptable quality. Meaning, food security for the citizenry is a constitutional right.

Food security for individuals happens in the existence of a support network that promotes the availability, accessibility, affordability, and utilisation of quality, sufficient and safe food that maintains a healthy and active life.

However, use of the terms food security and food insecurity regularly, extensively and interchangeably as the opposite of the other hinder steadiness in implementation, tracking, and coordination of the drivers to food security agenda.

To start with, a disruption to household food intake and eating patterns mainly influenced by determinants such as funds deficiency, unemployment, race or ethnicity, disability, illiteracy and economic instability brings forth food insecurity.

Again, frequency of drought incidences, high cost of production, soaring food commodity prices, and rising poverty levels equally impact hugely on the poverty-stricken populace.

A state of ‘food desert’ as a result of the above factors, deprives the majority of households’ access to nutritious and adequate food.

The ambiguity in the definition of the two terms results in misplaced priorities across counties and subsequently non-accomplishment of neither of them in the long run. For instance, residents of northern frontier counties continuously face perennial food insecurity, often culminating into chronic or transitory vulnerability.

Incidentally, policy strategies designed for tackling risks associated with food insecurity rarely incorporate resilient frameworks on access disruptions and availability of supplies. Also, strategies for enhancing productivity cannot by whichever means tackle the food insecurity question.

Adopting and implementing strategy choices before ascertaining their influence to households dietary needs and food preferences, hinder the attainment of desired outcomes, sustainable development, loss of time and resources besides lacking uniformity in the policy uptake.

By and large, enhanced productivity in traditionally food-producing zones does not amount to the regions food security. Probably why populist strategy options like the introduction of Hass-avocado farming continue being popularised as a substitute for conventional income-generating trees and obviously for enhancing households food security and or for lessening food insecurity risk.

To some extent, avocado farming might contribute to poverty reduction and wealth creation but fail to achieve food security agenda or meet households’ food requirements.

Ultimately, to enhance households’ food security, more focus should be on individuals nutritional needs. It follows that threats to achieving individual food sufficiency and the possibility of the same getting undermined amounts to food insecurity.

In spite of sustained efforts for a food secure society, outlined food security strategies at the moment have little prominence to a widespread transitory and acute food crisis. No wonder, policy formulators, implementers of this agenda, comforts beneath the narrative that the country is food sufficient to meet the needs of everybody even where there are millions in society still exposed to food insecurity, majority of whom survive on food safety nets besides footing huge food bills at household levels as commodity prices escalate.