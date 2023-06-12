Corporate After school programmes: What you should consider when making arrangements

FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By HORACE MPANZA

Securing suitable childcare arrangements for children after school and during holiday breaks is an ongoing struggle faced by many parents.

The demanding nature of work schedules often leaves them in a constant juggling act, trying to find ways to keep their children engaged and productive during these periods.

This challenge is particularly pronounced in urban cities like Nairobi, where the prevalence of dual-income households is increasing, and parents find themselves working overtime to support their families.

With a growing demand for safe and structured childcare options after school, it becomes crucial for educational institutions to adapt and develop innovative approaches to address this issue.

One solution is for schools to establish structured after-school activities and programmes designed to keep learners engaged and inspired.

Afterschool programmes, as defined by the Afterschool Alliance Organisation, provide supervised learning and care through a variety of fun activities and extracurricular pursuits such as arts and crafts, music, drama, sports, and technology.

These programmes extend beyond the school day and also operate during holiday breaks.

By offering such programmes, schools not only facilitate skill development and exploration in students but also encourage positive behaviour and personal growth.

Simultaneously, they alleviate the burden on parents by providing peace of mind, knowing that their children are well-cared for in their absence.

When selecting an aftercare programme for your child, it is essential to ensure that they not only participate but also enjoy the activities offered.

One common mistake parents usually make is enrolling their children in programmes without fully understanding what they entail, simply to keep their children occupied.

It is crucial to choose a programme that aligns with your child's interests to ensure their active engagement.

Whether it's dancing, drama, or music, understanding their preferences will help you select a programme that they will look forward to attending and actively participate in.

Mr Mpanza is Regional Managing Director, of Makini Schools.