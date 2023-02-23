Companies Absa wins row to repossess 17 cars linked to Itare Dam scam from DCI

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Absa Bank Kenya has secured the recovery of 17 vehicles seized from collapsed Italian firm CMC Di Ravenna by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

DCI took possession of the vehicles from the firm, which was to construct the controversial Itare Dam in Nakuru in 2018.

High Court judge David Majanja has ordered the release of the vehicles to the lender within seven days after Absa filed contempt of court proceedings against the police.

The judge noted that a court order directing the DCI to hand over the vehicles was issued in March 2019, but the police had refused to do so on claims that they were investigating allegations that the cars were purchased using public funds.

Justice Majanja directed the parties to appear before him on March 14 to confirm whether the DCI boss Amin Mohamed Ibrahim and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has complied with the directive.

Absa says it financed the purchase of 98 motor vehicles through an agreement signed with CMC Di Ravenna on May 23, 2017.

Its lawyer Diana Ogula said the bank and the Italian firm jointly owned the vehicles until full repayment.

Ms Ogula said the lender first issued a loan of €1 million in 2017 (Sh134 million at current rates) and a second credit line of €3 million (Sh402 million) on June 14, 2018.

But the Italian firm declared bankruptcy and filed for insolvency in Italy in 2019 to rescue its operations and prevent the company from being liquidated.

“The contemnors have embarked on a deliberate and sustained scheme to defeat the orders issued by this honourable court in favour of the applicant,” Ms Ogula said in the contempt application.

She said the bank served the court order to the DCI together with a statement showing monies it has recovered from the sale of other motor vehicles seized from CMC Di Ravena.

The court heard that the DCI was servicing the vehicles at its headquarters on Kiambu Road, with plans to sell them to third parties.

Last year, Absa Bank recovered 14 vehicles from Benisa Ltd, a building and construction firm that also claimed the vehicles.

Ms Ogula said Absa has a valid legal, equitable interest over the motor vehicles, which ranks above other interested parties.

The Italian firm was contracted by Rift Valley Water Services Board to construct the Itare dam in Kuresoi-Molo, in Nakuru County, for Sh36 billion.

CMC Di Ravenna halted the construction of the dam in November 2018 and left the site after closing its offices in the country before handing over the project back to the RVWSB.

The court was told that insolvency proceedings were filed against CMC Di Ravenna in Italy, which barred any person or entity from dealing with the vehicles. The High Court later adopted the proceedings from Italy and stopped any adverse actions against CMC Di Ravenna.

