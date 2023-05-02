Companies Access Bank to get Sh37m in debt row

A Mombasa based-law firm has been ordered to release more than Sh37 million to Access Bank Kenya (ABK). FILE PHOTO | POOL

By SAM KIPLAGAT

A Mombasa based-law firm has been ordered to release more than Sh37 million to Access Bank Kenya (ABK), an amount deposited as a security in a dispute with former employees of a hotel that was auctioned over a debt.

The Court of Appeal directed Gikandi & Co Advocates to release the funds to the bank, which was formerly known as Transnational Bank, after winning an appeal against former employees of Diani Reef Hotel.

The lender sold the hotel in South Coast over a debt in 2003 and the former hotel workers sued claiming they were not paid their terminal dues.

The amount was deposited at NCBA Bank, as security, pending the determination of an appeal filed by the ABK.

“Consequently, we find merit in the notice of motion dated September 21, 2022. We hereby direct the Interested party, NCBA Bank Ltd, to pay the sum of Sh32,000,000, jointly held by the applicant and the 1st respondent with the Interested Party,” said Justices Gatembu Kairu, Jessie Lesiit and George Odunga.

The amount has grown to Sh37.4 million due to accrued interest.

The lender told the court that its appeal was determined last year in its favour but the law firm had refused to sign the requisite documents to facilitate the release of the money.

The law firm opposed the case and argued that the former employees had moved to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision and that the funds should remain frozen pending the top court’s outcome.

