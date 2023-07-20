Companies Advertising firm fails to bar KAA from removing its screens

Passengers at the international arrivals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

An advertising firm has failed to convince the High Court to block the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) from removing its digital screens at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, pending the determination of a petition it has filed.

Justice Josephine Mong’are ruled that Alpha & Jam Kenya hadn't established a case with a likelihood of success.

The digital media advertising company said it secured a site advertising agreement at the JKIA with Scanad & Media Edge in 2021.

The firm said it has heavily invested in infrastructure and although the contract has lapsed, the firm said it had legitimate expectation that the KAA would allow it to continue operating as it rolled out the new concession agreements with the new firms.

The company rushed to court saying the KAA had disconnected electricity from its screens at the airport. But the judge said what the firm was seeking was for the court to create a relationship between it and KAA.

“This cannot be the case because courts can only interpret and give life to contracts that both parties before them have willingly agreed to participate in,” the judge said, adding that the application for an injunction is without merit.

The KAA through the airport manager Abel Gogo had opposed the application that it was a stranger to the alleged concessionaire agreements between the firm and Scanad & Media Edge.

Mr Gogo further said in an affidavit that the agreements have since lapsed and the firm cannot rely on them, making the ad firm an imposter and a stranger at the airports and therefore a threat to the public.

Justice Mong’are noted that both parties admitted the agreements have lapsed and a new procurement process commenced and completed.

