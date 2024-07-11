Dubai’s Aleph Hospitality to run Nairobi’s Alloy Bar and Lounge

Dubai-based hotel manager Aleph Hospitality has signed a contract to manage Alloy Bar and Lounge in Westlands Nairobi, adding to a list of firms under its umbrella.

Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners or on a franchise basis for branded properties.

Hotel management involves the overseeing of a hotel location including day-to-day operations such as staffing, payroll management, building and maintenance, housekeeping, and marketing.

The new deal adds to other brands under the Aleph Hospitality management including Marriott International, Hilton, and Radisson Hotel Group under a franchise agreement.

“This is an exciting step for Aleph Hospitality... We currently manage 27 restaurants and 14 bars across our portfolio and continue to build on the strength of our Food and Beverage division," said Mr Bani Haddad, the founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality.

"Alloy Bar and Lounge represents a thrilling new chapter in our growth as a rounded hospitality management company and an exciting addition to the vibrant Nairobi entertainment scene.”

Alloy Bar and Lounge was opened in early 2024 located at Sarit Centre in Westlands.

The lounge boasts 2,700 square metres of space which can host up to 1,000 guests, houses a restaurant, a VIP area for private dining, a nightclub with live music and entertainment, as well as cigar, whiskey, and wine lounges.

The deal scene in Kenya’s hospitality industry is registering renewed activity in the hotel management business amid recovery from the vagaries of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Hong Kong-based hotelier Swiss-Belhotel International marked its debut in the Kenyan market after entering a management deal with NIBS Resort Company Management to manage Kileleshwa-based Emory Hotel which is expected to be rebranded to Swiss-Belinn Nairobi.

Swiss-Belhotel also took over the operations of the iconic Nairobi Safari Club, doubling its presence in the country in just a month.

Separately, the PrideInn Group manages three hotels including Pride Inn Azzure in Westlands, PrideInn Mara inside the Maasai Mara, and PrideInn Plaza in Athi River.