Appellate court faults ruling in BOA's Sh300m debt row

The Court of Appeal has faulted a ruling of the High Court allowing two receiver managers appointed by Bank of Africa (BOA) to manage the assets of a construction firm over a debt of Sh300 million without seeking an extension after their term expired.

Justice Wanjiru Karanja and Jamila Mohammed said it was wrong for the High Court to rule that the receiver managers do not need to apply for an extension before the determination of the receivership dispute.

KSC International Ltd was placed under receivership by BOA in 2015 over a loan of Sh300 million and appointed Harveen Gadhoke and Samuel Onyango as receiver managers. KCB Group and I&M bank later joined the case.

The construction company moved to court seeking to lift the receivership but Justice James Makau allowed managers to remain in office until they are discharged by the court or the debt is cleared. In his view, the receiver managers were not required to apply for an extension of the term.

“The issue of whether the managers needed to apply for an extension of their term and whether they were properly in office be determined by the High Court at the conclusion of the substantive suit,” Justice Karanja said.

The contractor had opposed the move saying BOA was using the receivership as part of a scheme to take control of its assets, valued at Sh2 billion. It adds that the mid-tier lender has shot down pleas from KCB and I&M to accept installment payments for the debt, and instead threatened to dissolve the firm.

The company through senior counsel Taib Ali Taib said the judge could not issue such an order at the preliminary stage. Evidence in court shows that the company approached the lender in 2009 for a loan totaling to Sh300 million.

The lender said the company defaulted on the loan repayment and was forced to appoint the receiver managers. The construction firm sought the lifting of the receivership and release of its properties, which were charged by BOA.

The company also sought to restrain the bank and the managers from selling any of its properties and an order compelling them to render proper accounts, pay special damages of Sh791 million with interest from July 2017.

Two years later and before the case was concluded, the directors moved in to take over the premises saying the term of the receiver managers had not been extended.

The two receiver managers, however, filed the case seeking to block the move and sought a further order directing the OCS Baba Dogo police station to provide security.

The managers said they were yet to complete their assignment and if the orders are not granted then the premises and assets on receivership shall be in jeopardy. Justice Makau granted the orders and KSC International moved to the appellate court.

“In that regard, I agree with counsel for the appellants, that the learned Judge fell into error by making the determinative declaratory order on whether or not the receiver managers needed to apply for extension of their term, an issue that was integral to the substantive suit at an interlocutory stage, when the suit was yet to be determined,” the judges said.

