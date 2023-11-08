Companies Arbitrator to settle Sh524m Shreeji Chemicals owners row

Shreeji Chemicals plant in Kadzodzo in Kilifi County that manufactures glass. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has directed the chairperson of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators to appoint a mediator to determine a Sh524 million ownership dispute involving directors and shareholders of a Mombasa-based manufacturer.

Justice Fred Mugambi said the arbitrator would determine the dispute between Mukkasa Giridhar Rao over his 562,500 shares at Shreeji Chemicals Ltd, a glass manufacturer, among other products. He said the arbitrator should be appointed from among institute members within 14 days from the date of the ruling.

Mr Rao has named Haresh Vrajlal Damodardas Soni, Delta International FZE and Shreeji Enterprises Ltd as respondents in the case.

“To this end, I direct that the chairman of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Kenya Branch, appoint a suitable arbitrator from amongst the institute’s members within 14 days of the date hereof,” said the judge.

The judge made the ruling after concluding that the shareholders could not agree on an independent arbitrator to determine the dispute.

“Having heard the respondent as envisaged by Rule 5(2) and by the principle of the independence of the arbitrator, the court, as an appointing authority under Order 46 Rule 5, must engage in authoritative intervention following the parties’ inability to agree on an arbitrator to avert any such further delay and allow the parties to proceed with arbitration,” said the judge.

Mr Rao said he is a shareholder and director of Shreeji Chemicals Ltd. Delta International FZE is the majority shareholder in Shreeji Chemicals Ltd with 900,000 ordinary shares, followed by Soni with 787,500 shares, while he held 562,500 shares.

He said Soni allegedly entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with him on April 4, 2019, and agreed that if he (Rao) was to sell or transfer his shareholding in the company, it would be based on an earlier MoU.

Mr Rao claimed that there were attempts to block him from getting the economic value of his 25 percent shareholding in the company by reducing the percentage of his fair value.

The parties later held a meeting between various directors and senior management in January 2021, where it was allegedly agreed that his shareholding would not be diluted.

Mr Rao said he later agreed to sell his shares in the company subject to a valuation by an independent person or persons but this could not happen because the deal was allegedly frustrated. However, the parties could agree on how to value the shares.

After failing to agree, Mr Rao issued a Notice of Transfer on April 27, 2021, to offer the sale of the shares for $3,460,000, based on an independent valuation that was conducted by Grant Thornton. A dispute then arose over the appointment of an arbitrator to determine the dispute.

