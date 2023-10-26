Companies ArtCaffé heats up competition as Kenya outlets grow to 38

By BONFACE OTIENO

Restaurant and bakery chain ArtCaffé has opened a new branch in Eastleigh, Nairobi, setting the stage for competition with rivals around the location such as Java.

The latest addition marks the 38th main branch by the eatery and brings the total number of branches by ArtCaffé to 47 countrywide, including nine food kiosks.

The outlet that opened its door to customerson Thursday will offer and showcase a Middle Eastern culinary and cultural journey to thousands of customers in the neighbourhood.

It brings competition to the doorsteps of Java that has also been on an aggressive expansion in Nairobi.

"The branch showcases authentic Middle Eastern decor, including intricate mosaic patterns, traditional textiles, and vibrant colour schemes.

"These elements transport diners to the heart of the Middle East, creating a rich and immersive ambiance," said Sylvia Karimi, Artcaffé marketing general manager in a statement on Thursday.

The choice of Business Bay Square in Eastleigh, Ms Karimi said, aligns perfectly with Artcaffé's brand strategy by actively serving the local community in an area where it previously had no presence. The expansion, she said, underscores Artcaffé's commitment to responding to market demand and diversifying its offerings.

"We're pleased to say that the community has warmly welcomed us. This is, in part, due to the efforts we made to learn, appreciate, and recognise the local culture when putting this branch together. The community is bonding over our food, especially our most popular dishes, the Harissa Shish Taouk and Dum Ka Murgh," added Salma Haji, the branch manager.

The new outlet has introduced an additional menu with 18 distinctive dishes, said Ms Karimi.

The new outlet comes at a time Kenya has seen an increase in branch expansion by local coffee chains.

The increased visits to coffee shops are fuelled by the expanding middle class that spends on luxury.

