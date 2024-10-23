Tragic end: Body of missing Wells Fargo HR boss found dumped in stream

Police have confirmed that the body of a man, discovered early Wednesday at Nyamninia, Gem Location, is that of missing Wells Fargo human resources manager Willis Ayieko.

Gem Sub-County police commander Charles Wafula told Nation.Africa that a brother of the deceased, Mr Aggrey Oduor, has positively identified the body.

The body was found lying face down in a stream by members of the public, who in turn alerted the police.

“This discovery is very crucial for our officers who are working together with the DCI to find the killers. We are following some leads that will soon help us to establish the motive behind this murder,” said Mr Wafula.

The police boss disclosed that Mr Ayieko's body had visible injuries.

"We are yet to ascertain whether they were inflicted as a result of a struggle. The body was dumped in a shallow stream...he could not have drowned there," said Mr Wafula.

Mr Ayieko has been missing since Friday last week and he was last seen alive at a funeral ceremony in Gem, Siaya County.

His vehicle, an orange Ford Ranger double-cabin pickup, was found abandoned at a petrol station in Vihiga County, several kilometres away from where his body was discovered.

CCTV footage from the fuel station showed two men parking the car before fleeing the scene.