Tragic end: Body of missing Wells Fargo HR boss found dumped in stream

Mr Willis Ayieko, the Head of Human Resource (HR) at Wells Fargo. He went missing in Siaya County on Friday, October 18, 2024.

Photo credit: Pool
Profile Photo

By  Kassim Adinasi

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police have confirmed that the body of a man, discovered early Wednesday at Nyamninia, Gem Location, is that of missing Wells Fargo human resources manager Willis Ayieko.

Gem Sub-County police commander Charles Wafula told Nation.Africa that a brother of the deceased, Mr Aggrey Oduor, has positively identified the body.

The body was found lying face down in a stream by members of the public, who in turn alerted the police.

Related

“This discovery is very crucial for our officers who are working together with the DCI to find the killers. We are following some leads that will soon help us to establish the motive behind this murder,” said Mr Wafula.

The police boss disclosed that Mr Ayieko's body had visible injuries.

"We are yet to ascertain whether they were inflicted as a result of a struggle. The body was dumped in a shallow stream...he could not have drowned there," said Mr Wafula.

Mr Ayieko has been missing since Friday last week and he was last seen alive at a funeral ceremony in Gem, Siaya County.

His vehicle, an orange Ford Ranger double-cabin pickup, was found abandoned at a petrol station in Vihiga County, several kilometres away from where his body was discovered.

CCTV footage from the fuel station showed two men parking the car before fleeing the scene.

Police believe that the identities of the two men will be the key that unlocks the mysterious circumstances surrounding Mr Ayieko’s death.

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME Japanese lenders, TDB in Sh1.86bn loan deal for Menengai power project

  2. PRIME Angola economy to surpass Kenya in latest IMF forecast

  3. PRIME Nine commercial banks minted Sh110.39bn from government securities

  4. PRIME Local investor activity climbs at NSE, foreigners retreat

In the headlines

View All