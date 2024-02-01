Companies Branding agency picks insider as new CEO

Newly appointed CEO of Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (Keproba), Floice Mukabana. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (Keproba) has picked Floice Mukabana as its substantive chief executive for a three-year period of effective January 31, 2024, ending her year-long service in the position on an acting basis.

The appointment, announced by the agency’s board chairman Jaswider Bedi, follows the exit of Dr Wilfred Marube a year ago.

Keproba is a state corporation mandated to implement export promotion and nation branding initiatives as well as policies to promote the country’s export trade.

Prior to her appointment, Ms Mukabana served as the director of stakeholder engagement and resource mobilisation at the agency.

She has previously held a number of senior posts, including acting CEO and head of finance at the former Brand Kenya Board.

“She is a well-rounded professional with customer service excellence, brand consciousness, strong business and global acumen, bringing on board close to 20 years of professional experience in public and private sectors,” stated Keproba in a statement.

Ms Mukabana holds an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Nairobi.

She is a member of a number of professional bodies

