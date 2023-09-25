Companies Britam launches medical insurance for children

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

Britam General Insurance has introduced a health insurance targeting children aged between 37 weeks and 18 years, marking a departure from the industry practice where minors’ cover is mostly through a family package.

The insurer says the package dubbed ‘Milele Junior’ will help address children-specific healthcare needs without requiring their parents or guardians to also be added to the cover.

“The launch of Milele Junior represents our commitment to ensuring that children have access to the best healthcare services from infancy to adulthood. It's a standalone health cover designed with the specific needs of children in mind," said Jackson Theuri, CEO and principal officer at Britam General.

Britam has not disclosed the premiums it will be charging but the children-only cover is expected to encourage those who cannot afford family covers to buy the new product.

Milele Junior includes a wide range of benefits, such as coverage for bed and lodging charges, vaccines, pre-existing, chronic, and congenital conditions, doctors' fees, diagnostics, Covid-19 coverage, and prescribed drugs.

The cover will be available in four options — Advantage, Premier, Essential I and Essential II — with each designed to cater to different levels of care.

Milele Junior Advantage provides coverage up to the full inpatient limit for pre-existing illnesses, and chronic, and congenital conditions.

The Premier version has a sub-limit structure for pre-existing illnesses and chronic and congenital conditions.

The Essential I targets cost-conscious clients seeking medical and last-expense cover while Essential II offers access to a range of mission and referral hospitals on the Britam panel.

